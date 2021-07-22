Rebel Wilson Twerks In A Cheerleader Uniform On The Set Of ‘Senior Year’ — Watch

In a post that gushed about the ‘Senior Year’ cast and crew, lead star Rebel Wilson showed off her twerking skills. Check out her moves.

Rebel Wilson shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her upcoming Netflix film Senior Year. The actress, 41, shared a clip with the crew dancing and twerking to an upbeat pop song in her cheerleading outfit on Instagram on Wednesday, July 21 to celebrate the near completion of the film.

“The smooth British voice you can hear on this is that of our director [Alex Hardcastle] – who’s absolutely crushing directing Senior Year!” Rebel captioned the clip. “We’re at the end of the marathon right now…had a few issues this week but c’est la vie! We’re such a strong team.”

The cast and crew wrapped filming early this month. Rebel shared a nostalgic video with fellow co-star Angourie Rice on Instagram on July 1 in low-rise flared jeans to commemorate the occasion. “Happy Wrap @angourierice 💕 I love being your ‘senior,'” she captioned. Angourie will play a younger version of Rebel’s lead character Ruby in the film.

The upcoming rom-com, set in 1997, will follow a cheerleader named Ruby who awakes from a 20-year coma and returns to her local high school to reclaim the prom queen crown that evaded her. The film is slated for a 2022 release. Rebel, who also serves as a producer on the film, will also star opposite Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, and Chris Parnell.

Senior Year will mark the actress’ first film in a few years. She last starred in Isn’t It Romantic, Jojo Rabbit, and Cats — all of which came out in 2019. Rebel is also set to star in the upcoming film The Almond and the Seahorse, based on playwright Kaite O’Reilly’s stage play of the same name.

The actress has been sharing a series of other fun behind-the-scenes photos and clips of Senior Year on Instagram within the last few weeks. Last week, she shared a Boomerang of herself in her cheerleader uniform and offered some self-love advice: “CHEER for yourself today…and always!”

Rebel similarly showed off her twerking skills in a TikTok shared on her IG earlier this month.

“Bulldogettes in the HOUSE!!” she captioned. “ps this was a surprise TikTok in between a take! Wait til you see our actual routine.”