See Pics

Rebel Wilson Is Hailed ‘The Next Bond Girl’ As She Poses In Orange Swimsuit On The Beach

Rebel Wilson Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Vanity Fair Premiere Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Sep 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Fitness fanatic Rebel Wilson takes a early morning hike to jumpstart her day in LA and chats on her phone on her way back home. Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Aussie star Rebel Wilson is pictured wearing a Gucci 100 white sweatshirt with black trousers and leather shoes as she gets her shopping on at the Gucci storePictured: Rebel WilsonBACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Rebel Wilson shares her pretty smile as she arrives at a private party in Los Angeles. Pictured: Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After seeing photos of Rebel Wilson in a one-piece swimsuit on the beach, fans are calling for the actress to be the next Bond girl!

Rebel Wilson is definitely turning heads with her latest Instagram photo. After losing more than 75 pounds, the Australian actress posted a photo of herself, which you can see here, in an orange, one-piece swimsuit with a black zipper down the middle. She posed by the ocean while vacationing in Fiji and wearing the sexy ensemble. In the shot, she pulled her hair back into a ponytail and wore sunglasses amidst the warmer weather.

The comments section of the photo was filled with messages from fans who were gushing over how great Rebel looked. Many also pointed out that she looked like she belonged in the James Bond franchise, and she was hailed as “the next Bond girl” by a number of fans. “Actual Bond girl,” one person wrote, while another added, “Bond….Rebel Bond.”

rebel wilson
Rebel Wilson in a black dress on the red carpet. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Rebel’s impressive weight loss comes following a “year of health” in 2020. Last year, Rebel changed her lifestyle in order to improve her overall health, and wound up shedding the pounds. In addition to changing her diet, Rebel also started working out more. The decision to make this major lifestyle change was inspired by her desire to get pregnant, as being healthier was better for her fertility journey.

Related Gallery

Rebel Wilson Through The Years -- Pics Of Her Transformation

Rebel Wilson Variety 1st Annual Power Of Comedy Event, Los Angeles, America - 04 Dec 2010
Rebel Wilson 'Bridesmaids' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 28 Apr 2011
Rebel Wilson 'Pitch Perfect' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 24 Sep 2012

“I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year even though I’m back to work filming movies,” Rebel said in October. “I’m proud of myself for improving my life for the better.”

Meanwhile, after splitting from her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, at the beginning of 2021, Rebel is focusing on herself rather than her love life at the moment. “I was doing a thing called “hot girl summer”,” Rebel admitted. “I heard about it in rap songs and I was like, ‘That sounds like fun.’ But it wasn’t really for me. I’m a bit more of a conservative girl, normally.” Rebel confirmed that she’s still single right now, but is still hoping to “meet [her] match.”