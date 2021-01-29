Rebel Wilson Whips Her Pink Hair Back & Forth While Showing Off 60 Lb. Weight Loss In New Boomerang Video

Rebel Wilson looked absolutely flawless in her full wardrobe and makeup while filming her show ‘Pooch Perfect!’ Check out the star’s latest snaps that she shared to Instagram.

Rebel Wilson is a total blonde bombshell — with just a dash of pink! The stunning star, 40, took to Instagram on January 28 to give her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her show Pooch Perfect. First, fans got to see the Pitch Perfect alum’s stunning wardrobe, makeup and hairdo. In the first snap of her carousel post, Rebel struck a fierce pose while working a black Prada dress and shoes by Louise et Cie.

Her hair was done to total perfect, featuring a pink streak by Cheryl Marks on the ends, with the rest of her blonde locks pulled up into a high ponytail. Rebel’s makeup, done by Melanie Hughes Weaver, looked immaculate on the star, too. It totally highlighted her natural beauty. The second image in the post was a boomerang video that captured Rebel swishing her pink streaks, which matched the pink feathers running down the front of her dress, in front of the camera!

The beloved star looked absolutely flawless, and she was so excited for her new hosting gig! “Our studio audience is amazing on Pooch Perfect,” Rebel gushed in another post, gesturing to the stuffed animals and pooches sitting in a row. “Guys, you’re gonna love this show.” Rebel, who hosted the Australian version of the program, will be joined by Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris for the reality TV series that features the best dog groomers in the country, according to Deadline.

Rebel’s new gig, which debuts on ABC March 30, comes as the star’s year of health continues! The actress has been so incredibly transparent about her healthy weight loss journey, which she has documented on her Instagram page. Rebel also became very vulnerable as she discussed her journey, opening up about how she was treated prior to her weight loss.

“Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you,” Rebel observed during her appearance on Australian radio show The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin. “Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you…I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight loss transformation, when there’s so much going on in the world,” she explained. Rebel has fully come into her own throughout this process, and her fans love her transparency and going on this journey with her. We cannot wait to see more of the star in the future!