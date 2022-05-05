Rebel Wilson Looks Ready For Spring In Neon Green Dress & Cropped Jacket In NYC

Rebel Wilson has been busy on her press tour promoting her new film, Senior Year, and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 42-year-old actress was on the Today show wearing a fitted lime green tweed St. John dress with a matching cropped jacket and nude pointed-toe pumps.

Rebel’s neon dress fell to her knees and her cropped jacket was decorated with dazzling crystal buttons. She accessorized her bright ensemble with a mustard yellow Louis Vuitton bag and a pair of nude mesh pumps.

As for her glam, her platinum blonde hair was done by DJ Quintero, who threw her hair back into a low, voluminous ponytail with bangs parted to the side. Her makeup, done by Genevieve Herr, was just as gorgeous as she rocked a subtle smokey eye with a glossy pink lip.

Another one of our favorite looks from Rebel recently was her fitted white tuxedo with navy and red piping around the jacket and down the pant legs. She topped her sophisticated look off with a pair of metallic gold peep-toe heels.

Without a doubt though, our favorite look from Rebel was at the Vanity Fair Oscar party when she dazzled in a sparkly silver custom Moschino gown by Jeremy Scott. The gown was completely covered in crystal fringe and beads, while the sleeves were sheer and featured crystal draped straps.

What we love about Rebel is that when she’s not dressed to the nines for events, she is usually rocking casual outfits and recently she went for a stroll in LA when she wore a head-to-toe mint green outfit featuring a baggy sweatshirt and tight biker shorts. rocked the Sporty & Rich crewneck sweater with the matching cotton short shorts and accessorized her look with a pair of black and gold sneakers and a black baseball cap.