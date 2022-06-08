Rebel Wilson Hits The Streets Of NYC In Midriff Top & Aviators: Photo

Rebel Wilson is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she hit the streets of New York City. The 42-year-old posted a selfie taken from the reflection of a window while wearing a cropped black tank top and black pants.

Rebel posted the photo with the caption, “Gone fishing,” and we couldn’t believe how toned and fabulous she looked. Her black tank top was rolled up in the center, just below her chest, and the shirt was super cropped, putting her toned abs and tiny waist on full display.

She styled her tiny top with a pair of high-waisted black pants and a sweatshirt tied around her waist. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized gold aviator sunglasses and a gorgeous hairstyle. Her bright blonde hair was down and parted to the side while half was pulled back and in curls.

When Rebel isn’t dressed down, she is usually dressed to the nines on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the LA premiere of her Netflix film, Senior Year. Rebel looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a custom green sequin Jason Wu gown with a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline.

Rebel’s gown was fitted against her toned figure and she had her platinum blonde hair down in voluminous waves done by hairstylist Robert Vetica. Her makeup was done by makeup artist, Georgie Eisdell, who gave Rebel a sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.