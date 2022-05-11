Rebel Wilson Confirms She’s In A ‘Relationship’ More Than 1 Year After Jacob Busch Split

Love is in the air for Rebel Wilson! The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, confirmed she is “happily in a relationship” more than a year after her split with Jacob Busch. During a guest appearance on the podcast U Up?, Rebel dished on how she found her new special someone after an experimental year of “saying yes to anyone” and after several failed attempts with dating apps.

“I am now happily in a relationship,” she confessed, without identifying the new love interest. “I met them at a friend’s setup. I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least 5 years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did!” Rebel went on to say how “meeting someone from a trusted source” can “escalate” things between the potential suitors in the best way possible. “I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps,” she added.

As for the “year of love” where she “said no to nobody,” Rebel said it was good practice because she was relatively new to the dating world. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” she explained. “I said no to nobody. I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing, it was the full spectrum of people”

It also helped that she had had some government connections to help weed out any bad eggs in the dating pool. “The last person I went out with on the apps, I did get the FBI to check them out – and there was actually something in their past – an assault charge,” Rebel confessed on the podcast. “I shouldn’t be outing the FBI, but they offered that if I ever needed a background check on someone, they would do it. It was the one time I have done this, but I just sensed that something wasn’t right.”

Rebel’s new relationship comes after she called it off with Jacob back in February 2021. It’s unclear exactly how long the former couple had been dating, but the actress hinted that they had been together for a while before making it public in September of 2020.

While Rebel’s search for love may have been a bit unconventional, we are totally here for it! Add that to her incredible health journey over the last few years and the actress has us following her every move! Trust that HollywoodLIfe will keep you posted on any new details about Rebel’s new admirer!