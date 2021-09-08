See Pic

Rebel Wilson & Her ‘Pitch Perfect’ Co-Stars Rock Swimsuits During Epic Bellas Reunion

Rebel Wilson reunited with Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, and more ‘Pitch Perfect’ co-stars for a belated birthday bash on a private island. See the group photo!

Rebel Wilson reunited with her Pitch Perfect co-stars and documented the festivities on Instagram! The Australian actress, 41, shared a beach photo with her fellow Bellas Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, and Shelley Regner on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and declared, “Bellas be ballin.'”

“Bellas be ballin,'” she captioned the post. “could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized 🎶 Love you ladies! 😘 ps love that I’m the tall one amongst you shorties!” Rebel used the hashtags #Bellas4Life and #RebelIsland.

The former co-stars are currently on Marlon Brando’s private island in the French Polynesia to celebrate Rebel’s belated birthday, per Page Six. The star turned 41 in March, but her initial birthday plans were  postponed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other work commitments. The actress confirmed the festivities in a statement to the outlet, explaining: “I feel so lucky to get to share such an incredible adventure with those I love dearly. ‘Rebel Island’ was something I dreamt up years ago, and The Brando made all my dreams come true with this trip.”

A source told Page Six that Rebel and co. have been enjoying “themed” parties. “The group spent their days on the eco-friendly resort island swimming, snorkeling, picnicking, and exploring remote islands — as well as having many themed parties such as a ‘shipwrecked mermaid’ dinner, an ’80s pool party, and movie night playing one of Rebel’s favorite films, 1971’s Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory,” the source said.

The friends have been documenting the birthday festivities on their own respective social media accounts and using the apt #RebelIsland hashtag, too. Chrissie shared a series of selfies with Rebel on Tuesday and gushed about celebrating her “beautiful” friend. “Tonight we safely* celebrated this beautiful, talented, smart, funny, kind, generous, loving… I could go on forever… woman @rebelwilson,” she wrote. “I am so lucky that I get to call you one of my closest friends. I love you, Rebs! So grateful for you always.”