Rebel Wilson Dishes On ‘Healthy’ New Romance As She Keeps Partner’s Identity A Secret

Rebel Wilson is in a good place, and she opened up all about the new love in her life in an interview with People. Earlier this month, Rebel confirmed that she’s “happily” in a relationship, but did not reveal the name of her new partner. She’s continuing to keep the mystery lover’s identity under wraps, but revealed that the romance is going well.

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated, so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship,” she explained. “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Rebel and her mysterious partner met after being set up by a friend. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting,” she revealed. “And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense. Very romantic.”

In 2020, Rebel began a “year of health,” which led to a healthy weight loss journey. Rebel has admitted to wanting to lose the weight so she could have children one day. The process led her on a journey of finding her self-worth, which has brought her to the place she’s at now.

At the beginning of 2021, Rebel ended her relationship with Jacob Busch, and was very open to dating in the months that followed. “It really helped me to find out what I liked and didn’t like,” Rebel said in a May 11 interview. “I said no to nobody.” Eventually, she found the right person, who she’s been quietly dating out of the public eye. Rebel did not confirm when her new relationship started.