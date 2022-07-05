​Rebel Wilson Poses In Swimsuit & Reveals She Gained 6 Lbs. On Vacation: ‘Your Weight Doesn’t Define You’

Rebel Wilson, 42, looked incredible on her vacation to Turkey. The Pitch Perfect actress shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a one-piece red and white swimsuit at an all-inclusive resort on Sunday, July 3. Rebel flaunted her skinny figure as she stood on a concrete platform in front of the stunning blue waters. She rocked a pair of sunglasses and styled her blonde hair in an up-do bun.

In her caption, Rebel admitted that she gained around 6 pounds on her trip to Turkey. “I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday 🙈 I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control 😜,” she wrote. “But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much.”

The Australian native continued, “But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗.” Rebel received compliments in her comments section from her fans as well as famous friends like Octavia Spencer, Melanie Griffith and Marissa Jaret Winokur. They all told Rebel how gorgeous she looks regardless of the weight gain.

Rebel has been vacationing in Turkey with some friends and her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. On July 5, Ramona shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of the pair dining at Serafina Restaurant at their resort. Two weeks prior, they enjoyed another romantic trip across the pond, this time to France where they were seen smooching on a yacht. That vacation came a few weeks after Rebel officially announced the relationship on her Instagram page.

“They met through mutual friends about 6 months ago and hit it off right away,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Rebel and Ramona. “They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much.” The insider also said that Rebel and Ramona are an “extremely affectionate couple and are beyond cute together.”