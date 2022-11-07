Rebel Wilson Welcomes 1st Child In Surprise Announcement: Meet Her ‘Miracle’

As if Rebel Wilson revealing she was dating designer Ramona Agrumaon was the most shocking thing the Pitch Perfect star would share in 2022, she topped herself on Monday. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” tweeted Rebel, 42, on Nov. 7, revealing that she’s now a mother! Rebel shared a photo of her little bundle of joy, showing that Royce is a girl and that “she’s a little miracle!”

Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 she’s a little miracle! pic.twitter.com/KXH6FfqBYq — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 7, 2022

Rebel added more info via Instagram. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she captioned the post. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Motherhood has been long in the making for Rebel. “I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,” she said to The Sunday Telegraph‘s Stellar magazine in 2021, five months after she revealed she was undergoing treatments but received some “bad news” about her chances of getting pregnant. “I feel like [it’s] not over yet,” she told Stellar. “It’s kind of an emotional roller-coaster. But I’ve been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be.”

“To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” Rebel wrote in May 2021. “The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

The news that Rebel is now a mom comes months after a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Ramona and Rebel were looking to start a family together. “Rebel started her fertility journey on her own, that’s how much she has her heart set on becoming a mother, but she’s over the moon that she’s found a partner that wants the same thing,” one insider told HL. “Rebel is such a nurturing person, she loves taking care of people, everyone says what a great mum she’ll be.”

“Rebel and Ramona talked about their future together during their trip across Europe and they decided that they would like to start a family,” a friend close to the couple added. “They both want this. Rebel is at the stage of her life where she is ready to become a mother, and she knows that she has so much love to give to a child.”

Rebel announced in June that she and Ramona were dating. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she captioned a selfie of her alongside the clothing designer. The romance came as a shock because all had been quiet on Rebel’s dating front since she and Jacob Busch called it quits in February 2021. Since then, her romance – much like this surrogacy – was kept out of the spotlight until she couldn’t hold back the joy anymore.