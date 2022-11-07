Rebel Wilson Welcomes 1st Child In Surprise Announcement: Meet Her ‘Miracle’

Surprise – and congratulations! Rebel Wilson just announced that she is a mother after welcoming her child via surrogate.

By:
November 7, 2022 12:25PM EST
View gallery
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma watch Serena Williams play Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 29, 2022 in New York City. Serena announced earlier this month she will be stepping away from tennis to focus on growing her family and other pursuits. Us Open Tennis, Flushing Meadow, New York, United Stated - 29 Aug 2022
West Hollywood, CA - Comedic actress Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma arrive to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party dressed as the twins from 'The Shining.' Pictured: Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cannes, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Australian actress Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma make their public debut as a couple arriving at La Guérite restaurant in Cannes for Sterling Jones' birthday. **SHOT ON 06/17/2022** Pictured: Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

As if Rebel Wilson revealing she was dating designer Ramona Agrumaon was the most shocking thing the Pitch Perfect star would share in 2022, she topped herself on Monday. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” tweeted Rebel, 42, on Nov. 7, revealing that she’s now a mother! Rebel shared a photo of her little bundle of joy, showing that Royce is a girl and that “she’s a little miracle!”

 

Rebel added more info via Instagram. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she captioned the post. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Motherhood has been long in the making for Rebel. “I’ve been going through a fertility journey for the past two years and I’m hoping at some point I may have a family of my own,” she said to The Sunday Telegraph‘s Stellar magazine in 2021, five months after she revealed she was undergoing treatments but received some “bad news” about her chances of getting pregnant. “I feel like [it’s] not over yet,” she told Stellar. “It’s kind of an emotional roller-coaster. But I’ve been trying my best, so whatever will be, will be.”

“To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” Rebel wrote in May 2021. “The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

The news that Rebel is now a mom comes months after a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Ramona and Rebel were looking to start a family together. “Rebel started her fertility journey on her own, that’s how much she has her heart set on becoming a mother, but she’s over the moon that she’s found a partner that wants the same thing,” one insider told HL. “Rebel is such a nurturing person, she loves taking care of people, everyone says what a great mum she’ll be.”

“Rebel and Ramona talked about their future together during their trip across Europe and they decided that they would like to start a family,” a friend close to the couple added. “They both want this. Rebel is at the stage of her life where she is ready to become a mother, and she knows that she has so much love to give to a child.”

Rebel announced in June that she and Ramona were dating. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she captioned a selfie of her alongside the clothing designer. The romance came as a shock because all had been quiet on Rebel’s dating front since she and Jacob Busch called it quits in February 2021. Since then, her romance – much like this surrogacy – was kept out of the spotlight until she couldn’t hold back the joy anymore.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad