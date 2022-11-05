Rebel Wilson’s Relationship History: From Jacob Busch To Her Engagement With Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson is an Australian actress, comedian, and producer. She is most known for her role as Amy in the movie Pitch Perfect.

She is currently engaged to Ramona Agruma.

Rebel was previously linked to businessman Jacob Busch and others.

On Nov. 4, 2022, news of Rebel and Ramona’s engagement was confirmed by a source close to the star.

Rebel Wilson, 42, is one of Hollywood’s most hilarious actresses, but she has also stolen the hearts of a few people over the last few years. When she wasn’t busy working on the set of Pitch Perfect, The Hustle, and Senior Year, Rebel was occupied going on dates with a handful of cuties. Below is everything you need to know about her dating life from her relationship with Jacob Busch to getting engaged to Ramona Agruma.

Mickey Gooch Jr.

Mickey Gooch Jr. and Rebel were reportedly linked for a brief period in 2015, per The Teal Mango. Mickey is not only an actor, but also a producer in Hollywood. He and his former love even worked together in 2016 when Rebel starred in the romcom How To Be Single alongside Dakota Johnson. When they were dating, the two reportedly posted a few Instagram photos of their date nights, but eventually they called it quits in Sept. of that year. It is not publicly known what led to the pair’s breakup.

Aden Stay

Although Rebel never publicly confirmed the details of her relationship with Aden Stay, the two were reportedly dating for a short period in 2017. Aden notably works as a stuntman on many film and TV sets. Rebel and the actor sparked dating rumors when they were spotted at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood that spring.

When Rebel hit the red carpet of 2017 MTV Movie Awards, she showed up with the handsome hunk as her date. She also took to Instagram to share a since-deleted photo of them at the lavish event. Fun fact, he also appeared in Pitch Perfect 3 alongside his then-girlfriend in 2017. Following their split, Aden was then linked to Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham in 2018.

Jacob Busch

Rebel’s relationship with businessman Jacob Busch, 31, was her first high-profile relationship. Jacob and the blonde beauty made their red carpet debut on Sept. 24, 2020, while attending a gala in Monaco. Their whirlwind romance consisted of them traveling across the world, and also taking a sweet trip to Aspen in Dec. 2020. But their love didn’t last for long, as the two officially broke up by Feb. 2, 2021.

The Bridesmaids star took to Instagram on Feb. 2, 2021, to announce her relationship status in a cheeky post. “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”, Rebel captioned the photo of her in a denim dress. Following the post, her reps officially confirmed the news of the split.

Jeff Beacher

In 2019, Rebel was also briefly linked to Jeff Beacher, a businessman who founded Beacher Media Group. They also reportedly confirmed their relationship on Instagram around May 2019, but eventually went their separate ways. It is not publicly known when Jeff and Rebel ended their relationship, as this one was not as public as her relationship with Jacob.

Ramona Agruma

Finally, a fairytale romance! Rebel confirmed her relationship with clothing brand designer Ramona Agrumaon June 9, 2022, via Instagram. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” she captioned the adorable selfie with her girlfriend. Following the viral snapshot, Rebel and her lady have been parading their hot and heavy romance across social media for months! On Oct. 15, 2022, Rebel posted a cheeky Instagram photo where she was pictured grabbing Ramona’s butt.

Later, on Nov. 4, 2022, Page Six reported that the duo were officially engaged, and a source close to Rebel confirmed the same to HollywoodLife. Their engagement comes just five months after they went public with their relationship, and the source told Page Six that they are elated. “They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged,” their insider shared. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for comment.