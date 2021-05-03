Rebel Wilson Receives ‘Bad News’ About Fertility Journey & Hopes For ‘Light’ Amidst ‘Dark Clouds’

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram and opened up about her ongoing fertility journey in a vulnerable post, revealing that she had to ‘tell someone’ about this emotional chapter.

Rebel Wilson has always been so open about her journey through life, and now, she’s revealing a difficult struggle she’s been enduring. The Bridesmaids alum, 41, took to Instagram on May 2 and shared an incredibly vulnerable post about her fertility journey. The post featured a photo of the Pooch Perfect host turning her head away from the camera as a photo of the star was snapped. She wore an all-black ensemble and stood atop some rocks.

In the background, the sky looked dark and cloudy and the actress’ expression appeared somber. Rebel’s caption, however, really struck a chord with her fans. “I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone,” Rebel began the caption to her post.

“To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds,” she concluded her post. The Pitch Perfect star received an outpouring of support from fans and famous friends. Rebel’s former co-star, Alexis Knapp, extended her love and sympathy, writing, “so sorry my love. Been through it.”

Only a few months ago, Rebel chatted with her fans during a December 2020 Instagram Live session, in which she revealed that she had frozen her eggs at the age of 40. “I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this, I’m going to get healthy,” Rebel told her fans, sharing that freezing her eggs coincided with her “Year of Health.”

Throughout this past year, Rebel has been completely transparent when it comes to her health journey. Although she is struggling through a difficult moment right now, her fans and close friends are undoubtedly uplifting her as much as possible. Seeing Rebel’s message clearly meant so much to her fans, who will continue to support the star as this chapter of her life unfolds.