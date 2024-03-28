Rebel Wilson Reveals She Lost Her Virginity at 35: ‘People Can Wait Till Their Ready’

Rebel Wilson is getting up close and personal in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising. The 44-year-old Pitch Perfect star has made headlines in recent weeks for her claims against former co-stars, and now, she’s opening up about when she lost her virginity. During a new interview, Rebel revealed she felt “embarrassed” that she hadn’t lost it at the same time many others did.

“Not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager,” the author told PEOPLE on Wednesday, March 27, while promoting her book. “People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your 30s like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”

The How to Be Single actress revealed that her upcoming book mentions the virginity revelation. She also recalled a moment talking to a friend about when she did the deed.

“There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, ‘Oh, yeah, I just did it’ to just get it over with when I was like 23,’” Rebel said before adding, “Just to really avoid the questions. And then, the people that said, ‘Oh, at 24, it’s so late.’ And then, I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Oh my god, my number’s 35. What the hell? I’m going to look like the biggest loser.”

Although she referred to herself as a “late bloomer” to the publication, Rebel pointed out that exploring her sexuality would have been “very different” if she was born 20 years later.

“It’s absolutely incredible; if I had been born 20 years later, I probably would’ve explored my sexuality more,” the Australia native acknowledged. “I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing. And so, when I started opening myself up probably more after my father’s death and realizing, oh, even though I’d seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that. And then, only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was.”

In June 2022, Rebel and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, went public with their relationship. Later that year, they welcomed their child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate. As an avid Disney fan, Rebel revealed their romance to fans by sharing an Instagram post that was captioned, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Rebel’s memoir, Rebel Rising, hits shelves on Tuesday, April 2.