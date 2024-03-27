Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Wanted Her to ‘Go Naked’ for ‘Grimsby’ Scene: ‘I Don’t Do Nudity’

Rebel Wilson‘s memoir, Rebel Rising, includes startling allegations against her Grimsby (also titled The Brothers Grimsby) co-star, Sacha Baron Cohen. The book — which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, April 2 — claims that the 52-year-old comedian pressured the Pitch Perfect star, 44, to film a nude scene.

“It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene,” Rebel wrote in an excerpt obtained by PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.”

Rebel then recounted an alleged moment on set when Sacha came up with the idea for her to finger him in a scene.

“SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene. ‘OK, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ SBC says,” Rebel continued. “Then he pulls his pants down. SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘OK, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? … No!!’”

According to her, the Australia native “finally compromised” by opting to slap Sacha’s rear and improvising “a few lines” for the scene so that she could “get out of there.” However, the two had an intimate scene coming up, and Rebel “still had to simulate having sex with this guy,” adding that she felt “scared” in this situation on set.

“I still had to kiss him repeatedly,” she continued. “[Months later], it really sank in that all this wasn’t something that could be laughed off. I relayed to the producers that I would not be doing any promotion for the film.”

Rebel also pointed out that she didn’t write about this alleged experience with the Trial of the Chicago 7 star to bash anyone.

“I’m sharing … now because the more women talk about things like this, hopefully the less it happens,” she wrote.

An anonymous producer from the production contested Rebel’s claims, telling PEOPLE that she had “read and approved” the scene in question.

“As per the script, which Rebel had read and approved in advance, her character was attempting to put a finger in Sacha’s character’s butt,” the producer said. “At no point did Sacha actually ask her to put a finger in his butt. Throughout this entire period, she was treated with the utmost respect and empowerment and was welcomed as a collaborator in all creative areas.”