Rebel Wilson’s BF Jacob Busch ‘Completely Adores Her’: ‘She’s Very Much His Type’

Rebel Wilson says things are getting ‘hot and spicy’ with new boyfriend Jacob Busch. We’ve got why he has turned out to be the perfect man for the actress.

It wasn’t just Rebel Wilson‘s fierce new attitude after her 40 pound weight loss that attracted boyfriend Jacob Busch. The 29-year-old Anheuser-Busch scion was already a fan of her just the way the Pitch Perfect actress was. After running in the same circles, they’ve finally coupled up, and he couldn’t be happier about it. “Jacob completely adores his girlfriend Rebel. They met through mutual friends out and about. It’s easy for them to date because they hangout with the same group of people,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She was always out at Craig’s and he was too,” the insider continues, referring to the celeb-centric West Hollywood eatery, They’ve been in the same social circle for awhile now. He’s a nice guy with a great sense of humor and Rebel really seems to like that about him,” the source adds.

Rebel had kicked off 2020 announcing that it was going to be her “Year of Health,” where she was going to focus her energies on exercise and fixing her “emotional eating habits.” After quarantining in her native Australia from March through June, Rebel came out the other side 40 pounds lighter. But even before her weight loss, Jacob still found Rebel beautiful.

“He was very attracted to her even before she had lost weight. He’s always dated curvy girls. He really likes that physical attraction in a woman. Rebel is very much his type of girl all the way around. These two really, really like each other,” our source tells us. The actress recently admitted that they do “a lot of exercise together,” and didn’t seem to be referring the kind that takes place in a gym.

Rebel and Jacob made their red carpet debut as a couple at a gala in Monaco on Sept. 24, the same day the Isn’t It Romantic actress made him Instagram official with a photo hugging the hunk. Now the pair are in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where they have been getting cozy in a pool together and cuddling on the beach. In an Oct. 12 Instagram photo, Rebel and Jacob appeared loved up while enjoying the sunset. He looked like a shirtless snack, showing off his six pack abs. Rebel wore a sheer black beach coverup with a black one piece underneath. She wrote the cheeky caption, “Hot and spicy” to let fans know how their romance is going.