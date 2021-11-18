Queen Elizabeth’s Great Grandchildren: Meet The 12 Next Generation Royals

Queen Elizabeth II is the proud matriarch of a large royal family, including 12 great grandchildren. Here’s everything to know about the adorable dozen!

Since taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II has ruled the United Kingdom with the title of “Her Majesty.” But to her 12 great grandchildren, she has much simpler monikers, such as “Gan Gan,” which Prince George affectionally calls her, according to the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, per Hello. While some of the next generation royals are in the spotlight more than others, all have their own special place in the monarch’s heart. Keep reading to learn more about the adorable dozen, below!

Savannah Phillips

At 10 years old, Savannah Phillips is the oldest great grandchild of Queen Elizabeth. The daughter of Peter Phillips and his ex wife, Autumn Kelly, Savannah is 19th in line for the throne, although she doesn’t have a royal title. Her grandparents are Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

Isla Phillips

Isla Phillips, born March 29, 2012, is the younger sister of Savannah. Like her sister, Isla doesn’t have a royal title, as her grandparents, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, declined the Queens offer to give her father Peter Phillips a title, for fear it would be a “hindrance in the child’s future career,” according to the Washington Post. She is 20th in line for the throne.

Prince George

As the third in line for the throne, behind father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles, Prince George will likely be King one day. At 9 years old and the first born of Prince William and Kate, the adorable tyke has had much of his young life in the spotlight. His grandmother is the late Princess Diana.

Mia Tindall

Born January 17, 2014, Mia Tindall is daughter to former rugby player, Mike Tindall, and Zara Tindall, the only daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. As Zara wasn’t given a royal title when she was born, Mia does not hold one as well. However, she appears close to her royal cousins, as she has been snapped alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte at various events. She is 22nd in line for the throne.

Princess Charlotte

The only daughter of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charlotte has taken the world by storm at the ripe old age of six. Already off to school, the young charmer is making history as the first female royal to retain her claim to the throne even though she has a younger brother, thanks to the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act. Therefore, Princess Charlotte is fourth in line to rule.

Prince Louis

Born April 23, 2018, Prince Louis is the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Fifth in line for the throne, Louis Arthur Charles is just starting his life out as a royal member, although he hasn’t been afraid to join in on fun family events.

Lena Tindall

Like her older sister Mia, Lena Tindall doesn’t have a royal title. Mike and Zara’s second daughter was born on June 18, 2018. Although the expecting parents had the name originally chosen as “Elena”, they switched it days before the birth. “I liked the name Elena but I didn’t want her initials to be ‘ET’ so she’s Lena,” Zara told The Telegraph at the time.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

The first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was welcomed on May 6, 2019. In a statement made around his first birthday, the parents revealed how their son’s name was connected with their Archewell foundation. “Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,'” read the statement. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

August Brooksbank

Born last February, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was welcomed as the first child of Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank. He is also the first grandchild of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson. When August first arrived, Princess Eugenie and Jack shared a sweet snap of the baby, with the caption, “Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express.”

Lucas Tindall

Savannah and Lena got a little baby brother on March 21, 2021. The first son of Mike and Zara, Lucas Tindall was actually delivered in the bathroom of the couple’s Gloucestershire home. “Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” Mike revealed on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

Lili Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.” Lili is now eighth in line for the throne.

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

On September 18, 2021, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Two weeks after the birth, Edoardo posted a sweet tribute to Sienna on Instagram, writing, “These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart.”