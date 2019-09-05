Princess Charlotte, 4, Looks Adorable While Arriving At 1st Day Of School With Parents William & Kate

How fast they grow up! Princess Charlotte just attended her first day of school, and the pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter is too cute for words.

It seems like it was yesterday when Kate Middleton, 37, emerged from St. Mary’s Hospital after giving birth to Princess Charlotte. Now, Prince William’s daughter is headed off to school. Both Kate and William, 37, accompanied 4-year-old Princess Charlotte to St. Thomas’ in Battersea, South London, on Sept. 5. The picture of the young royal attending her first day of school is beyond adorable. Charlotte wore navy her blue school uniform, paired with calf-length white socks and black shoes. She also had her hair pulled back into a ponytail, as she held onto a smiling Kate’s hand to walk inside.

Of course, Prince William was also in attendance for his little girl’s big day. He accompanied the royal couple’s son, Prince George, 6, into the building, holding onto his hand as they led the way inside. George showed off the new gap where his front teeth once were, as he smiled while they made their way toward the building. “Princess Charlotte, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George, will attend her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea on Thursday 5th September,” the palace said ahead of the big day. This is a big step for Charlotte. She previously attended London’s Willcocks Nursery School. Prince George has been attending St. Thomas’s Battersea school since 2017.

Sadly, only Prince William accompanied Prince George on his first day of school. Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, was waylaid with a bad case of morning sickness. It wasn’t all bad, as William and George posed together for one of the most adorable royal portraits ever. Thankfully, Kate was in good health to accompany her young daughter on this significant day.

“We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September,” the school’s principal, Simon O’Malley, said in May, per Harper’s Bazaar. At the time, the principal was “delighted” to have Charlotte join her brother and the rest of the students. Considering how cute she looked, it’s no surprise. Who wouldn’t be delighted in having Charlotte and George attend their school?

Prince George’s school curriculum became a bit of a controversy here in the states. While discussing his upcoming classes on the Aug. 22 episode of Good Morning America, co-host Lara Spencer said, “Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet… I have news for you, Prince William. We’ll see how long that lasts.” This rude comment was immediately met with a backlash from the dance community, which led to Lara apologizing on-air for her “insensitive” remarks.