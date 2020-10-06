Prince Louis, 2, & Princess Charlotte, 5, Help With Gardening In Adorable Photos From William’s Documentary

During the Monday night premiere of his new documentary ‘A Planet For Us All,’ Prince William offered viewers an intimate look at his three children gardening!

Prince William and Duchess Catherine‘s children are really working on their green thumbs! On the evening of Monday, October 5, in the United Kingdom, the Duke of Cambridge, 38, premiered his documentary A Planet For Us All on ITV and gave audiences a special look at how his youngsters are developing their own love for Earth. In intimate photos, Prince William captured his three children each gardening or enjoying the sensations of nature around them.

One image featured Princess Charlotte, 5, planting some flowers and working with flower pots, while her baby brother, Prince Louis, 2, was seen on the beach with a blue bucket in hand! Even big brother, Prince George, 7, got in on the action, holding a spade while working with some plants and fertilizers. You can see each of the pictures here!

The images were a very key part of Prince William’s narrative about the ongoing impact of climate change, and how he’s encouraging the youth of the United Kingdom — his own children included — to treat the planet and its inhabitants with the utmost respect. Just two days prior to the special’s premiere, ardent admirers of the royal family saw the royal Princess and Princes ask lauded natural historian Sir David Attenborough some questions about the planet and the species that inhabit it. What was an even more special treat was that fans got to hear little Prince Louis’ voice for the first time!

“What animal do you like?” Prince Louis sweetly asked the longtime broadcaster. Sir David giddily answered the youngster, “I think I like monkeys best!” It was such a sweet exchange between the next generation of the royal family and the celebrated broadcaster, who’s new film David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet was recently added to Netflix!

If there’s one quality of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that admirers know well, it is that their children are truly at the center of their lives. Over the years, the entire world has witnessed the youngsters grow up, and in the years to come we cannot wait to see them mature and come into their own!