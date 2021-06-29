Prince George, 7, Looks Identical To Prince William At Family Outing To England Soccer Game: Photos

Prince George, 7, adorably matched his father, Prince William, as they joined Kate Middleton to cheer on England at the Euro 2020 match on June 29.

Prince George is his father’s mini-me! The 7-year-old son of Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 39, joined his parents to support England at the Euro 2020 match at Wembley stadium on Tuesday, June 29 — and George dressed just like his royal father. The father-son duo adorably sported matching dark blue blazers with a red and blue tie as they sat in the stands beside Kate, who looked stunning as always in a red blazer, according to PEOPLE. George’s two siblings, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, were not in attendance for the family outing.

This is not the first time that William and George have gone with matching attire at public functions. On Father’s Day (June 20), the Duke of Cambridge and his eldest child wore similar blue and white checkered button-down shirts as William spoke at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate to help kick off a half marathon. Charlotte was also there to cheer on her dad, and was dressed in a light pink Ralph Lauren sweatshirt, dark blue shorts.

William and George’s similar features also wowed fans in 2020 when George showed off his smile in a cheeky pic he posed for in honor of his seventh birthday. The young cutie also gave off nostalgia for some online fans who were comparing his pic to childhood pics of William’s.

Louis, though he’s still young, is also already starting to look just like his older brother and dad! In April, the 3-year-old showed strong resemblance to his other family members in a photo of Louis with a big smile on his face while riding his red bike. Kensington Palace released the photo via their Instagram page on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and wrote, “Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis.” Truly adorable!