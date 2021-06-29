See Pics

Prince George, 7, Looks Identical To Prince William At Family Outing To England Soccer Game: Photos

Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton
Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour ceremony, London, UK - 08 Jun 2019
Britain's Prince William applauds before the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London England Germany Euro 2020 Soccer, London, United Kingdom - 29 Jun 2021
Royal visit to The Palladium. Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic. Picture date: Friday December 11, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire URN:57055473 (Press Association via AP Images)
Royal visit to The Palladium. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic. Picture date: Friday December 11, 2020. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire URN:57055487 (Press Association via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Prince George, 7, adorably matched his father, Prince William, as they joined Kate Middleton to cheer on England at the Euro 2020 match on June 29.

Prince George is his father’s mini-me! The 7-year-old son of Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 39, joined his parents to support England at the Euro 2020 match at Wembley stadium on Tuesday, June 29 — and George dressed just like his royal father. The father-son duo adorably sported matching dark blue blazers with a red and blue tie as they sat in the stands beside Kate, who looked stunning as always in a red blazer, according to PEOPLE. George’s two siblings, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, were not in attendance for the family outing.

Prince William and Prince George
Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock

This is not the first time that William and George have gone with matching attire at public functions. On Father’s Day (June 20), the Duke of Cambridge and his eldest child wore similar blue and white checkered button-down shirts  as William spoke at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate to help kick off a half marathon. Charlotte was also there to cheer on her dad, and was dressed in a light pink Ralph Lauren sweatshirt, dark blue shorts.

Prince William and Prince George
Frank Augstein/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

William and George’s similar features also wowed fans in 2020 when George showed off his smile in a cheeky pic he posed for in honor of his seventh birthday. The young cutie also gave off nostalgia for some online fans who were comparing his pic to childhood pics of William’s.

Louis, though he’s still young, is also already starting to look just like his older brother and dad! In April, the 3-year-old showed strong resemblance to his other family members in a photo of Louis with a big smile on his face while riding his red bike. Kensington Palace released the photo via their Instagram page on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and wrote, “Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis.” Truly adorable!