Happy 9th Anniversary, Prince William & Kate Middleton: See Their Cutest Pics Together

April 29, 2020 marks the ninth wedding anniversary for Kate Middleton and Prince William. In honor of the special day, look back at some of their cutest photos ever from over the years!

Happy Anniversary to Prince William and Kate Middleton! While the pair’s wedding day seems like it was just yesterday, its actually been NINE years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot. As royals in the public eye, there’s no doubt that William and Kate have been through quite a lot during their years together, but they’ve always gotten through it while staying madly in love. Today, their relationship is stronger than ever, and they’re the proud parents to three adorable children: George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 2. To celebrate the couple’s anniversary, we’ve rounded up some of their best pictures together through the years.

Kate and William met in 2001 while they were both attending the University of St. Andrews. They were first rumored to be dating in 2003, but did not confirm their romance at the time. Kate and William briefly split in April 2007, but that summer, they started spending more time together once again and rekindled their relationship. The lovebirds got engaged in 2010, and tied the knot just six months later on April 29, 2011. Their love story is a real-life fairytale, and they’ve proven it by showing off their love at many public events over the years.

Throughout the last two months, Kate and William have been in quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic. One of their last public outings before stay-at-home regulations were put in place was on Commonwealth Day at the beginning of March. While most eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the event — it was their last official appearance as royals — William and Kate also turned heads thanks to her gorgeous red ensemble.

To see Prince William and Kate Middleton’s cutest pics as a couple, scroll through our gallery above. We wish these two so many more happy years together!