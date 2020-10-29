Olivia Culpo’s Sexiest Bikini Photos Of All-Time — Pics

Olivia Culpo slayed all day in a turquoise Dalmatian print bikini while on vacay in Cabo. We couldn’t help but think about her best bikinis of all time after seeing this perfect two-piece!

Picture this: Cruella de Vil but on vacation. Those are the vibes (and we mean this as the highest compliment) that Olivia Culpo gave off during her recent tropical vacay to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The model, 28, dazzled by the beach in an incredibly chic two-piece swimsuit, which featured super high-waisted, belted bottoms, and a tie-front top with wide straps. She covered up in a flowing sheer robe. The swimsuit and coverup matched with a turquoise Dalmatian print.

This is just ONE of the amazing bikini looks she’s served over the years. And in the past few months, as the former Miss Universe enjoyed summer and rode out the pandemic quarantine at the beach, she’s upped her swimsuit wardrobe significantly. It’s quite hard to choose which of her bikinis — from her hippie chic two-piece below, to her high-fashion, glamorous numbers and everything in between — are the best, but we managed to pick out a few that we believe fit the bill!

Total Hippie Vibes

Like many of Olivia’s beachwear picks, including her turquoise dotted number, this earthy look comes courtesy of Devon Windsor Swim. Olivia absolutely loves the brand, and it’s easy to see why. Each of their bikinis fit her like a glove. She stunned in this throwback photo taken during a vacation with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, which she posted while reminiscing about summer. The matching swim gloves and headband, paired with a turquoise necklace, make this so unique.

Sunnies & White Ruffles

Olivia showed off her incredible photo for this vacation photo that fans couldn’t get enough of. The Sports Illustrated Swim model knelt in the clear waters of a tropical beach while rocking a white, ruffled bikini that was equal parts sexy and sweet. Smiling brightly, Olivia showed off a pair of cute, round sunglasses that — guess what? — she designed herself for Privé Revaux Eyewear. She gave her white bikini some edge by rocking long, gold chains with it.

Red Hot

Olivia looked scorching hot in this red bikini, featuring a structured top with bra cups and high cut bottoms that flaunted her flat stomach and long legs. Though you couldn’t see her from the back, the high cut of the bottoms suggest that she’s wearing a thong. Olivia blew a kiss while taking photos with a disposable camera and finishing up a massive puzzle. Life is good!