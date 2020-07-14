Olivia Culpo Gets Major Love From Her BF After ‘SI Swimsuit’ Cover: ‘A Constant Inspiration’

Christian McCaffrey proved that he’s the ultimate supportive boyfriend by shouting out his girl, Olivia Culpo, after she landed on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.’

Olivia Culpo’s boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, couldn’t be more proud after the model’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover came out on July 13. Following the mag’s release, Christian posted a photo of himself and Olivia paddle boarding on Instagram. With the sexy pic, he wrote, “When your GF is on the cover of SI Swimsuit, you do a victory lap on paddle board. A constant inspiration to everyone who knows you!”

Christian completed his message with a red heart and a star emoji. On his Instagram Story, he also re-posted Olivia’s solo cover and wrote, “Congrats to the Queen.” Olivia appears on the cover alongside fellow models Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock. This was the first time that all three ladies landed a spot on the coveted magazine cover, and they all looked incredible.

For their group cover, all of the models wore different variations of black bathing suits. Olivia was on the right side of the picture in a one-piece swimsuit, which had a halter-style neckline that allowed for side and back exposure. Jasmine was front-and-center for the pic, wearing an itty-bitty black bikini which barely covered up her chest, and Kate was on the left, in an athletic-style bikini with gold chains.

Meanwhile, for Olivia’s solo cover, she wore a white bikini and clear jacket, while striking a fierce pose. Of course, this is a dream come true for any model, so Olivia was beyond thrilled to appear on the iconic magazine, which has previously featured models like Elle Macpherson, Christie Brinkley, Kate Upton and more.

“I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real,” Olivia wrote on Instagram. “It’s been an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and strong women.” She continued her message by revealing that being in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was part of her vision board from four years prior, and concluded the post by urging her followers to never give up on their dreams.

“To anyone who sees this, never stop visualizing and striving for what you want,” Olivia said. “Don’t lose hope and remain focused and persistent. Four years ago when I was pasting these images onto a poster board, it was me siting on the floor with my glue stick and scissors, shooting for the stars, and it felt completely unattainable. I just hope this can show anyone out their that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it.”