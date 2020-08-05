Olivia Culpo Stuns In Frilly Bikini At The Beach With Pals Devon Windsor & Alyssa Riley — See Pics

Pals Olivia Culpo, Devon Windsor, and Alyssa Riley proved summer 2020 isn’t cancelled, posing on the beach in matching frilly bikinis.

Olivia Culpo, 28, showed off her pal Devon Windsor‘s new bikini line when she posed on the beach with the designer, and fellow model Alyssa Riley. The stunning trio rocked matching frilly swimsuits as they perched on their knees in crystal blue water. The former pageant queen took to Instagram on August 4, rocking the white bikini and sunglasses from her Privé Revaux capsule collection. “Anyone else craving a girls trip? wearing @devonwindsor and my sunnies are from my new @priverevaux collection,” she captioned the snap.

It comes just three weeks after Olivia appeared on the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. She posed for the shoot with Jasmine Sanders, 29, and Kate Bock, 27, marking all three of the ladies’ first-ever swimsuit cover, which was shot in Bali. Olivia looked incredible in a strappy black halter-neck one piece featuring side cutouts and a high-cut hem that showcased her lean legs. A pair of massive gold hoops and a gold chain belt completed her look.

Her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, was so proud when the issue came out on July 13. Following the mag’s release, Christian posted a photo of himself and Olivia paddle boarding on Instagram. With the sexy pic, he wrote, “When your GF is on the cover of SI Swimsuit, you do a victory lap on paddle board. A constant inspiration to everyone who knows you!”

Olivia also opened up about how much the photoshoot meant to her. “I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s been an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and strong women.” She continued her message by revealing that being in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was part of her vision board from four years prior, and concluded the post by urging her followers to never give up on their dreams.

“To anyone who sees this, never stop visualizing and striving for what you want,” Olivia said. “Don’t lose hope and remain focused and persistent. Four years ago when I was pasting these images onto a poster board, it was me siting on the floor with my glue stick and scissors, shooting for the stars, and it felt completely unattainable. I just hope this can show anyone out their that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it.”