Being in isolation has caused Olivia Culpo to don amazing outfits at home and give fashion advice to locked down fans. She modeled a pretty white maxi-dress, calling it a ‘spring quarantine essential.’

Olivia Culpo isn’t letting the coronavirus lockdown keep her in pajamas and sweats. She’s been using her Instagram account to model all sorts of pretty clothes, giving ladies everywhere hope that at some point they’ll be able to wear them somewhere other than on grocery store runs. The 27-year-old beauty shared three Instagram photos on Apr. 29, wearing a gorgeous white maxi-dress by L’Academie, a women’s ready-to-wear label based in Los Angeles.

Olivia did herself up to look her absolute best for the photos, with a full face of glam makeup. She even had her normally straight, shoulder-length bob curled into wavy kinks. The long backless dress tied around the back of her neck, leaving her shoulders and arms bare. As she modeled the dress from different angles, the sun-kissed her golden skin, which stood out so much thanks to the white of her frock.

“Spring quarantine essential: the comfy cotton maxi dress,” Olivia captioned the pics. She was seen on an outdoor patio lounging area, as well as in front of a stool-lined bar with a sweet outside grill setup behind her. The home is surrounded by tree-filled woods, and it likely belongs to her boyfriend, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, 23. The loved-up couple is in quarantine together, so he probably got to see her gorgeous maxi-dress look in person. Even so, he still commented “Beautiful” next to her IG pics, along with a blue heart emoji and a smiling emoji with hearts for eyes. Fans then encouraged him to put ring on his stunning former Miss Universe girlfriend’s finger.