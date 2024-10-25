Menendez Brothers’ Possible Parole: What Does It Mean for Lyle & Erik?

View gallery Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José Menendez and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. More than 20 years later, that might change. The Los Angeles County District Attorney formally recommended a potential resentencing for Lyle and Erik Menendez. If granted, Lyle and Erik Menendez would be eligible for parole. Learn what this means for their possible release.

What Does Parole Mean?

Parole is also referred to as a provisional release from prison. If a prisoner is granted parole, they are released early on the condition that the inmate agrees to abide by certain rules. For example, they may be required to check in with their parole officer to evaluate whether or not they’ve followed their parole standards and/or restrictions.

Are the Menendez Brothers Getting Out of Prison?

Lyle and Erik have not officially been released from prison nor have they been granted parole. However, District Attorney George Gascón announced on October 24, 2024, his recommendation to the court “that the life without the possibility of parole be removed, and they would be sentenced for murder,” which indicates that the brothers would be eligible for parole if a resentencing is accepted.

“I believe that they have paid their debt to society,” Gascón said about Lyle and Erik, whom have proved rehabilitation during their time in prison by “creating groups to deal with how to address untreated trauma, creating groups to deal with other inmates that have physical disabilities and may be treated differently,” the DA pointed out.

“Even in one case, Lyle [was] negotiating for other inmates as to the conditions that they live under,” Gascón acknowledged, while clarifying that there is “no excuse for murder.”

The DA further noted the influx of support from the public after Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premiered, and he acknowledged the new evidence supporting the brother’s claims of sexual abuse. In light of this, Gascón explained that while Lyle and Erik’s choice to murder their parents was wrong, they have grown up.

“All this was done by two young people,” the DA added, referring to when Lyle and Erik were 21 and 18, respectively, when they fatally shot their mother and father. “Now they’re not as young. They had no hopes of ever getting out of prison. … I do believe that the brothers was subjected to a tremendous amount of dysfunction in the home and molestation.”

Can the Menendez Brothers Get Parole?

If the court moves forward with Lyle and Erik‘s possible resentencing, they would likely be eligible for parole, potentially allowing their release. Since 2018, the brothers have been living at San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

