Menendez Brothers’ New Evidence: Updated Details in Their Case

Image Credit: Sygma via Getty Images

The Menendez brothers’ case has gained renewed attention recently due to new shows telling their story and new evidence coming to light. Lyle and Erik Menendez are currently incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California, serving life sentences without the possibility of parole after being convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home. The brothers are now scheduled for a court hearing on November 29, according to Variety.

To learn more about the new evidence in their case and what might happen next, keep reading.

Why Did the Menendez Brothers Kill Their Parents?

The brothers faced two trials: the first in 1993, which ended in a mistrial, and the second in 1996, which resulted in their convictions. Initially, many believed the motive for the murders was their desire to inherit their parents’ wealth. However, during the trials, the brothers claimed they were emotionally, physically, and sexually abused by their parents.

New Evidence in the Menendez Brothers’ Case

Recently, two pieces of evidence have emerged that may support the claims of sexual abuse by their father, Jose Menendez. The Los Angeles District Attorney revealed a letter written by Erik to his cousin, Andy Cano, which read, according to the New York Post: “I’ve been trying to avoid dad. Its still happening Andy but its worse for me now.” The letter also stated, “I never know when its going to happen and its driving me crazy. Every night I stay up thinking he might come in.”

Additionally, per CBS, Roy Rosselló, a former member of the 1980s boy band Menudo, claimed he was sexually abused by Jose Menendez when he was in the band and still a minor.

Is the Menendez Case Being Reopened?

As of now, the case has not been reopened. The upcoming court hearing will determine whether there will be future hearings or the possibility of a new trial.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).