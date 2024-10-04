Menendez Brothers’ Net Worth: How Much Money Erik and Lyle Have Now

View gallery Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez went under the public’s microscope nearly 30 years ago. After killing their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in 1989, the brothers were eventually convicted in 1996 for first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder. Prosecutors consistently argued that Lyle and Erik killed their parents for inheritance money, but the siblings insist to this day that they committed the crime after being subjected to emotional, physical and sexual abuse at the hands of José and Kitty. Now that Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has brought further attention to the brothers’ case, many want to learn more about Lyle and Erik, such as where they are now and what their net worth is today.

How Much Are the Menendez Brothers’ Worth?

José and Kitty Menendez’s estate was reportedly worth $14.5 million at the time of their deaths. José held a prestigious job at RCA before landing a position at the independent film studio Carolco Pictures. The studio was owned by International Video Entertainment (IVE).

According to The Los Angeles Times, about $10 million of the Menendez estate had been spent by 1994. Large portions of the money were paid to Lyle and Erik’s defense team, including attorney Leslie Abramson. The Menendez Beverly Hills estate reportedly sold in 1991 for $3.6 million, and their Calabasas, California, home was reportedly sold in 1994 for less than $2 million.

As of today, it’s unclear where the Menendez brothers’ net worth stands.

What Happened to the Menendez Brothers’ Inheritance?

Per California’s “Slayer Rule,” anyone who “feloniously and intentionally kills” the person who killed the victim is “not entitled” to inherit “any property, interest, or benefit under a will of the decedent, or a trust created by or for the benefit of the decedent or in which the decedent has an interest, including any general or special power of appointment conferred by the will or trust on the killer and any nomination of the killer as executor, trustee, guardian, or conservator or custodian made by the will or trust.”

Where Are Lyle and Erik Menendez Now?

Both brothers were sent to separate prisons and didn’t reunite for more than 20 years. In 2018, Lyle was moved to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California, where Erik was already housed. That year, the siblings were placed in the same housing unit at RJD.

Are the Menendez Brothers Getting Released from Prison?

In October 2024, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press conference that a new court hearing had been set for Lyle and Erik for November 29, 2024. The district attorney noted that they had received evidence that will be reviewed.

“We have been given a photocopy of a letter that allegedly was sent by one of the brothers to another family member talking about him being the victim of molestation,” George said. “We’ve also got evidence that was provided by the defense, by his lawyers, that one of the members of the Menudo band alleged that he was molested by the father.”

George pointed out that the court has “a moral and an ethical obligation to review what is being presented to us and make a determination based on a resentencing side, whether they deserve to be resentenced — even though they were clearly the murderers — because they have been in prison for years and they have paid back their dues to society.”

The upcoming court hearing opens up the possibility of either a new sentence or a retrial for Lyle and Erik.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.