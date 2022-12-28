Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’: The Cast, Release Date, & More Updates On The Film

The Thunderbolts are making their grand debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2024. In the comic books, the Thunderbolts are a group of antiheroes/reformed villains who work for the government. Marvel confirmed at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con that a Thunderbolts movie is officially in the works, and all of the members have already been introduced in the MCU! The upcoming film features an all-star cast and will be part of Phase Five of the MCU.

HollywoodLife has all the scoop on Thunderbolts below. Keep reading to learn more about the cast, the release date, and more!

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, in theaters July 26, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/RbeUukAbdj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Thunderbolts Release Date

Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024. The official release date was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022. The film will be the second-to last movie released in Phase Five, before Blade starring Mahershala Ali. The MCU Phase 5 movies coming out before Thunderbolts include Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Captain America: New World Order. Marvel is also debuting a slew of Phase 5 TV shows on Disney+ including Secret Invasion, Loki season 2, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again.

Thunderbolts Cast & Crew

The Thunderbolts cast was revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo in September 2022. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige brought the cast onto the stage to introduce them to the audience. Here’s the full cast.

Jake Schreier is directing Thunderbolts, marking his first MCU project. His most famous movie is 2015’s Paper Towns. Eric Pearson is writing the screenplay, having done so previously for Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow.

Production Trivia

Kevin Feige revealed at D23 that Thunderbolts will start filming in early 2023. David Harbour revealed that he’ll be filming Thunderbolts and Stranger Things season 5 at the same time. “It’s going to have to be a back-and-forth with me. They’re going to have to sort of share me,” he told Collider. “And so it is kind of like, I don’t know exactly how they’re working it, but it’s a week on, week off, two weeks on, two weeks off, something like that where I would go back and forth.” David also revealed that both projects are being shot in Atlanta, which helps his hectic schedule.

What We Know About The Thunderbolts Plot

When Marvel revealed Thunderbolts, they also unveiled the brief plot description. It reads, “A group of antiheroes goes on missions for the government.” That’s on par with the Thunderbolts’ story in the Marvel comic books. Helmut Zemo forms the Thunderbolts in the comics, but Daniel Bruhl seemingly isn’t returning as Zemo in the film, so clearly the MCU is going in a different direction.

David Harbour gave some hints about Thunderbolts in an interview on the Phase Zero podcast. “We’re like losers, which I like. And I think it’s fun to watch us just mess everything up,” the actor said. “I think that’s the spectrum. I think it’s very funny, but there’s also a lot of pathos in that.”

David continued, “There’s a lot of drama in a bunch of people who just keep getting their lives wrong — because of character flaws, keep messing things up. And nobody giving them the respect that they do to Captain American and Iron Man — very capable people. So there’s a lot to draw on there. I think there’s a lot of movie there that’ll be fun.”