Lewis Pullman: 5 Things To Know About Bill Pullman’s Son Who Stars In ‘Outer Range’

Lewis Pullman, 29, is one of the stars of the new Amazon Prime Video show, Outer Range. The thrilling series premieres on April 15 and stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher who becomes involved in a supernatural mystery. Lewis plays Royal’s youngest son, Rhett. He dreams of becoming a bull rider, but finds himself entangled with a new love interest, Maria (Isabel Arraiza). Here’s what to know about Lewis.

1. His dad is Bill Pullman.

Actor Bill Pullman, 68, and modern dancer Tamara Hurwitz are Lewis’s parents. Bill’s most notable film credits include Spaceballs, Sleepless in Seattles, Casper, Independence Day, and Lake Placid. On television, he’s starred in 1600 Penn and The Sinner. He most recently appeared in Netflix’s Halston as business leader and author David J. Mahoney. Bill has also appeared in numerous Broadway productions since 2002.

The first time that Bill and Lewis shared the big screen was in 2017’s The Ballad of Lefty Brown. The father-son duo also starred in Battle of The Sexes that same year.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ukrainian-born dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy steps out for a late lunch with his wife Peta Murgatroyd and their son Shai. Pictured: Maksim Chmerkovskiy BACKGRID USA 13 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

2. He is in a band.

Lewis plays the drums for the band Atta Boy. His band members include Josh’s daughter, Eden Brolin, as well as Freddy Reish and Dashel Thompson. Their debut album, Out of Sorts, was released in 2012. After an eight-year hiatus, the group released their second album, Big Heart Manners, in 2020.

3. He started acting in short films.

Lewis’ first acting role was in the 2013 short film The Tutor. He appeared in three more short films, before making his feature film debut in The Ballad of Lefty Brown with his dad. To date, Lewis’ most notable film credits not mentioned yet include The Strangers: Prey at Night, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Pink Skies Ahead.

4. ‘Outer Range’ isn’t his first TV show.

Catch-22 was actually the first television series that Lewis appeared in for more than one episode. He played Major Major Major Major in the Hulu series, which is based on Joseph Heller’s 1961 novel set during World War II. Christopher Abbott, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie, and George Clooney also starred in the show. It aired in May 2019 for six episodes.

5. He’s in the new ‘Top Gun’ film.

Lewis is apart of the Top Gun Maverick cast, alongside Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, and more. He’s playing pilot trainee Lieutenant Bob Floyd. The sequel film is set to be released on April 28, 2022, following a lengthy delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.