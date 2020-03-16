Olga Kurylenko: 5 Things To Know About ‘Bond’ Actress, 40, Who’s Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko is the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with coronavirus, the former Bond Girl revealed on Instagram. Here’s what else you need to know about the actress.

Another celebrity has become a victim of COVID-19. Actress Olga Kurylenko announced on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the highly contagious affliction that has infected over 100,000 people in 162 countries. Olga, who starred alongside Daniel Craig in the 2008 James Bond flick Quantum of Solace, broke the scary news on Instagram. “Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now,” she wrote. “Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

1. She was discovered by a modeling agent at 16. Olga started her career as a model at a very young age. After moving to Paris as a teenager, Olga signed with a modeling agency, and by the age of 18, she was the toast of the town. Olga starred on the covers of magazines like Elle, Vogue, Madame Figaro, and Marie Claire. She was the face of a number of brands. Bebe, Clarins, Helena Rubinstein, Roberto Cavalli, Kenzo, and Victoria’s Secret all had Olga model their clothing and beauty products.

2. She switched to acting in 1999. Her acting career took off in 2005, though, with the French film L’Annulaire. She then starred in the Paris, je t’aime segment “Quartier de la Madeleine” opposite Elijah Wood. The following year, she scored a leading role opposite Timothy Olyphant in the action flick Hitman. Then, of course, she scored the coveted role in Quantum of Solace in 2008, maybe her best-known work to date.

3. She did her own stunts in Quantum of Solace. For her Bond Girl role, Olga did body-flight training, she told Maxim in 2008. “I also learned about shooting guns, like how to aim and what position to hold it. I also learned how to strip a gun and put it back together.” She got hurt doing her own stunts, but didn’t stress about it. “Of course there were bruises and scratches. I got hurt because I was almost doing it for real. Like when you see me get thrown to the floor, I’m actually smashing onto a floor.”

4. She’s been in a little bit of competition with Gal Gadot. Olga beat out Gal to play Camille, the Bolivian Secret Service agent who teams up with James Bond in Quantum of Solace. Eight years later, Gal would beat her out to play Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the subsequent DC films.

5. She’s starred in a number of music videos. In 1998, Olga scored one of her first acting jobs in French-Algerian singer Faudel‘s “Tellement Je T’aime” music video. She also starred in Seal‘s music video for “Love’s Divine” in 2003.