Wyatt Russell: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Playing The New Captain America

HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about Wyatt Russell, the actor who stars as the new Captain America.

Wyatt Russell, 34, is The Falcon & The Winter Soldier star everyone is talking about. Wyatt’s character has been named the new Captain America after Steve Rogers, and Marvel fans have a lot of thoughts. Wyatt is no stranger to Hollywood and is actually Hollywood royalty.

Wyatt’s role on The Falcon & The Winter Soldier is a major one, so expect him to stick around. This isn’t Wyatt’s first major role whatsoever. He’s also starred in several TV shows and movies, including 22 Jump Street, Lodge 49, and more. From his famous family to his history with Captain America, here’s what you need to know about Wyatt.

1. Wyatt stars as John Walker/Captain America.

Wyatt made his debut on The Falcon & The Winter Soldier in the very first episode. At the end of the premiere, Wyatt’s character John Walker is introduced as the new Captain America. John has been appointed by the government, despite Steve Rogers handing the shield to Sam Wilson. Needless to say, there’s friction between John, Sam, and Bucky. John Walker is a well-known character from the Marvel Comics.

2. He comes from a very famous family.

Wyatt is the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. His half-siblings are Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson. Wyatt’s first role was playing a toddler in Kurt and Goldie’s hit 1987 movie Overboard.

3. Wyatt has a history with Captain America.

Wyatt’s first-ever audition was for the role of Captain America, which went to Chris Evans, in the first Captain America movie. “I think that honestly, the first audition was really more just something to read, to see if I was any good at acting or not. I don’t think I was ever actually in competition for the role, but it was crazy,” Wyatt told GMA.

4. He’s a married man.

Wyatt married actress Meredith Hagner in 2019. They welcomed their first child, a son named Buddy, in March 2021. Wyatt was previously married to stylist Sanne Hamers. They divorced in 2017.

5. He’s a former hockey player.

Before he was acting full-time, Wyatt was a hockey player. He played hockey for the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He played for a number of hockey teams, including the Langley Hornets, Chicago Steel, Brampton Capitals, and more. After several injuries, Wyatt left hockey behind.