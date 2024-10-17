Liam Payne & Kate Cassidy’s Relationship Timeline

Image Credit: Getty Images for BFC

Fans were devastated to learn that Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. He was 31.

Before his untimely passing, the British singer was in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy. They began dating in fall 2022, experienced a brief breakup in May 2023, but quickly reunited and were together just days before his tragic death.

Here you can see a full timeline of their relationship.

September 2022

While no one has disclosed the exact start of Kate’s romance with the “Strip That Down” singer, it seems likely it began around September 11, 2022, when a local news station in Charleston reported Liam’s presence in the area. In a TikTok posted in September 2024, Kate revealed that they met while she was working at a bar in the port city called Ritual. It was only her second week on the job, and they ended up going bowling and on a ghost tour the following day.

@kateecass Replying to @Make Art Not War cats out of the bag heres the story of how i met my bf 🤠 ♬ original sound – Kateecass

“We basically had one of our first dates in a graveyard,” she mentioned in the video.

October 2022

Liam and Kate sparked romance rumors when the Daily Mail published photographs of them attending a Halloween party hand in hand. The couple dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for the occasion.

December 2022

The couple made their red carpet debut at the British Fashion Awards, where Liam wore a sharp suit and Kate stunned in a black dress featuring chest cutouts and a thigh-high slit.

January 2023

Kate shared several Instagram photos of the pair, including a cozy snap of them together in an elevator.

March 2023

Liam and Kate stepped out to support fellow One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson at the premiere of his documentary, All of Those Voices, in March 2023.

After the event, she shared a heartfelt message about the project via an Instagram caption. “What a crazy eye opening experience!” she wrote alongside a photo and video of herself and Liam. “It was so nice to meet you finally.”

May 2023

The “Sunshine” singer and Kate dated for about seven months before they reportedly called it quits by May 2023, according to a source, via US Weekly. “Liam and Kate have broken up,” the insider told the outlet on May 10.

June 2023

One month after calling it quits, the two quickly reunited. In June 2023, they were spotted holding hands during a night out in London.

July 2023

The couple attended Wimbledon 2023 together.

March 2024

Liam and Kate demonstrated that their relationship was going strong when they held hands while stepping out in Paris. Kate turned heads in a sheer striped dress as they walked together.

August 2024

Liam faced backlash after joking in a TikTok fit check video that his girlfriend was “covered up for once.” Kate later defended him against claims of misogyny, explaining in a subsequent TikTok that she had encouraged him to make the joke.

“He doesn’t care at all what I wear,” she reassured her followers.

September 2024

Liam was all smiles in a photo Kate shared of them at a wedding. The duo also danced together in a TikTok video ahead of the nuptials.

The couple then traveled to Argentina in late September and ended up spending two weeks in the country, despite the trip originally being scheduled for just five days.

October 2024

Kate shared a TikTok video of her and Liam on a bowling outing, noting that he “drags me to bowling at least four times a week.” They also attended Niall Horan’s concert in Buenos Aires.

Ahead of the show, Liam expressed his hope to chat with his former groupmate, noting that a conversation was long overdue. “I think we might just go and say hello,” he said in a Snapchat video shared on social media on Oct. 1. “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about, and I’d like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or anything like that, but we need to talk.”

@kateecass soooo happpiii to b back in sunshine state ♬ original sound – nicole

On Oct. 14, Kate shared a vlog of herself traveling back to Florida from Argentina. Liam died two days later.