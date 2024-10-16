Liam Payne’s Cause of Death: How the Former One Direction Singer Died

Liam Payne died at the age of 31, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday, October 16. The late English vocalist and former One Direction band member’s death shocked fans around the world. Outside of his successful music career, Payne was also a father of one — his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, whom he shared with ex Cheryl Cole. As fans mourn the loss of one of the music industry’s biggest names, Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about Payne’s cause of death.

How Did Liam Payne Die?

According to multiple outlets, local authorities in Buenos Aires, Argentina, responded to an emergency call, and Payne was found dead after having fallen from his hotel’s third-floor room. Reuters reported that police in the Palermo neighborhood were called in response to an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.” The outlet also reported that emergency responders found Payne dead in the hotel’s interior patio.

It is currently unclear what caused Payne to fall from his hotel room.

Why Was Liam Payne in Argentina?

Payne was seemingly in Argentina to attend his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan‘s concert in Argentina. The late “Strip That Down” artist was seen dancing the famous “Macarena” with fans at the show. Videos of the moment circulated on social media, in addition to another TikTok clip of him sweetly greeting fans from a box suite at the concert venue.

Was One Direction Going to Reunite?

Payne and his former band members, Niall, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, have expressed an interest in a potential One Direction reunion.

During a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Payne pointed out that he couldn’t “promise” anything but was still “hopeful” that One Direction would get back together someday.

“I can’t promise any reunion plans because it just isn’t it right now,” the “Teardrops” singer told the publication. “I always put it down to music language because everyone’s releasing at the moment with, like, two years worth of promo. But, you know, it still seems very hopeful in that department. I’m starting to think it’s gonna happen at some point. So, it’s exciting.”

Payne also discussed how he had reconnected with Harry, Niall, Zayn and Louis during the COVID-19 lockdown. During his interview, the U.K. native noted that they all “hadn’t spoken for a while.”

“It’s been nice to open up the channels of communication again because we hadn’t spoken for a while,” Payne began, before adding, “And I think we all needed that after spending so much time together — just to figure out our own selves as people because we all know what we are in the band. … And it’s just nice to see everyone turned out to be nice people, you know?”