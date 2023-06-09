Liam Payne & Kate Cassidy Hold Hands On Date Night After Reported Split: Photos

Liam Payne affectionately held hands with Kate Cassidy just weeks after their reported split!

June 9, 2023 6:15PM EDT
Liam Payne
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy reunite at the Chiltern Firehouse and leave hand in hand. 08 Jun 2023
Liam Payne enjoys a date night in Mayfair with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy. The couple were seen leaving Annabel's private members club, before ending their night at 1.45am at Chiltern Firehouse. Liam wore an all black outfit, while Kate opted for a tan coloured PVC outfit.
Image Credit: MEGA

One Direction alum Liam Payne, 29, looked very much together with influencer Kate Cassidy, 24, on Thursday June 8 — just under a month after a report had the duo breaking up. In photos you can see below, the musical heartthrob rocked a black and white zoot suit in pin stripes while holding hands with Kate at Chiltern Firehouse in London after the Annabel 60th anniversary bash. Blonde bombshell Kate looked gorgeous in a sexy beige vest and matching mini skirt, paired with stilettos and a slim necklace. She also carried a smartphone and a chic handbag and accessorized with a tasteful pair of earrings.

Liam and Kate
Liam and Kate in London on June 8, 2023. (MEGA)

Barely one month ago on May 10, Us Weekly reported that the handsome couple had split. “Liam and Kate have broken up,” a source told the outlet at the time. The U.S. Sun seemingly corroborated the report with additional details. “Liam and Kate sat down after he returned from LA and decided it wasn’t working out,” The Sun‘s insider reportedly said. “There was no big row or anything – it just ran its course and they both mutually decided to go their separate ways.”

The Sun also claimed she had moved out of the singer’s place in London. “Kate moved out of Liam’s home and flew back to the US earlier this week,” they continued. “Liam knows it’s the right decision, he’s been throwing himself into his music and the rest of the year he is jampacked with work. The next few weeks alone will see him fly to back to the States and to Europe to wrap up his new album. In truth trying to juggle his career and keep his relationship alive throughout the summer and into autumn was always going to be tricky – they both realised that. His first record was Liam finding his feet and working out his sound … but he’s found his lane and the new tracks are his best yet.”

Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne
Liam and Kate reportedly parted ways in May of 2023. (MEGA)

Kate and Liam began dating about six months after his high-profile split from ex fiancée Maya Henry in May of 2022. Liam has been known to hang out with exes before — in June of 2022, he was spotted getting cozy with another ex-girlfriend, dancer Danielle Peazer, while leaving a party in London.

