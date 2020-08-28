Maya Henry: 5 Things To Know About Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Pictured With Massive Diamond Ring

Maya Henry was spotted rocking a gigantic ring on THAT finger, while out with One Direction’s Liam Payne. Could they be engaged? We’ve got all the details on the high-profile model.

Maya Henry is known for her high-profile modeling gigs and relationship with One Direction alum Liam Payne. But the Texan native, who was born in 2000, made headlines at the end of Aug. 2020 when she was pictured wearing one very massive diamond ring on THAT finger. It’s not clear if it’s an engagement ring or not just yet, but HollywoodLife has reached out to Liam’s and Maya’s reps for comment.

In the photo, Liam and Maya were heading out to dinner at a premiere London restaurant, Novikov. Want to know more about Maya, who may or may not be Liam’s future wife? Check out the exciting info we discovered, below!

1. Maya has modeled for famous magazines and runways. Maya is represented by Elite Model Management, and has walked for Dolce & Gabbana and George Hobeika’s Paris Fashion Week show. She has also landed on a number of magazine covers for publications like Elle Romania, Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam and Grazia Italia.

2. Liam made his relationship with Maya public in Sept. 2019. Liam confirmed that he was dating the young model in a loving Instagram message, just a little over a year after announcing his split from singer Cheryl Ann Tweedy. Liam and his ex share a son, Bear, who was born in March of 2017.

3. Maya comes from a well-known Mexican-American family in San Antonio, Texas. She’s the daughter of a respected personal injury lawyer, Thomas J. Henry, and their family’s lives were even featured in a YouTube reality series called Hangin with Los Henrys. However, it looks like the videos on the channel (which has more than 73,000 subscribers) have since been taken down.

4. Nick Jonas and Pitbull performed at Maya’s quinceañera. As the daughter of a famous attorney, Maya could afford the best entertainment at her 15th birthday celebration. The quinceañera cost a whopping $6 million, according to The Dallas Morning News. Maya’s brother, Thomas Henry Jr., was spoiled with a $4 million birthday party when he turned 18 years old!

5. She’s made cameos in a few famous music videos. Maya appeared as the bartendress in the music video for “Old Town Road,” which Lil Nas X — a fellow Texan — released in May of 2019. She also made a cameo in Joe Jonas and DNCE’s 2016 music video for “Kissing Strangers.”