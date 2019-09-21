Liam Payne & Maya Henry Make Romance Instagram Official 1 Year After His Split From Cheryl

Liam and Maya, who is a professional model, were first spotted on a date back in August 2018.

Liam Payne, 26, has been quietly dating Maya Henry, 19, for just over a year — but he finally made things official on the ‘gram! The former One Direction singer shared a sweet and romantic photo of the couple cuddling on a couch, as Maya smiles and gazes at him lovingly, while Liam laughs facing the camera. Maya has her arms around her man in the photo, as she throws her legs up over top of him while Liam gently places his hand on her stomach. “Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy… sure glad you brought him back though. This has been my most amazing release week to date!,” he captioned the photo posted on Friday, September 20, referencing his new song “Stack It Up.” “Then last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is love you all let’s stack this s–t up 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.”

19-year-old Maya works as a professional model and is signed to several agencies, including Elite Model Management in Los Angeles and Karin Models in Paris. She’s currently on the cover of Grazia in Italy, sporting a stunning Gucci ensemble and Bulgari jewelry and also recently covered the August issue for Harpers’ Bazaar Vietnam. She also made a cameo in Lil Nas X’s video for “Old Town Road.” The gorgeous brunette hails from San Antonio, Texas and is the daughter of well-known personal injury lawyer Thomas J. Henry. The family has been a topic for gossip columns in Texas for years, memorably for her $6-million-dollar quinceañera to celebrate her 15th birthday.

“So proud of you and so glad we can be happy together,” Maya commented on the photo, that shows her wearing a trendy pair of snakeskin pants and off-the-shoulder black pants. Maya also re-posted the adorable pic, and added the caption “All smiles over here 😆.”

The cute couple were spotted holding hands on a romantic dinner date in London, England just last week. The couple are celebrating their one-year anniversary a year after Liam’s two-year relationship with Cheryl Cole fizzled. Previously, Liam was rumored to have been linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell.