Liam Payne & Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Split After Less Than 1 Year Of Dating: Report

Less than two months after their last PDA moment, Liam Payne & his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, have reportedly split after less than one year of dating.

May 10, 2023
liam payne and kate cassidy split
Another one bites the dust! Nearly two months after being spotted holding hands in London, Liam Payne, 29, and his now ex-girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, have reportedly split, per US Weekly. “Liam and Kate have broken up,” a source close to the former couple told the outlet on May 10. The same outlet also claimed that the duo sparked break-up rumors earlier this month, however, Liam and the blonde beauty have yet to publicly confirm the news.

The social media influencer and the One Direction alum first sparked dating rumors in Oct. 2022, just over one year after he broke up with his former fiancée Maya Henry. Most recently, Kate and Liam were seen packing on the PDA while dining at Sexy Fish in London on Mar. 22. During that date night, his ex rocked a sexy black leather dress, while Liam opted for a multi-patterned fuzzy cardigan.

Prior to their sushi date, Liam and the 24-year-old took to the red carpet while attending the premiere of Louis Tomlinson‘s All of Those Voices documentary on Mar. 16. Kate rocked another little black dress while at the lavish event, however, this one featured a chic off-shoulder design. Liam, for his part, suited up and rocked a beige and black suit complete with a black bow tie.

His former love took to Instagram the next day and gushed over how much she enjoyed the premiere. “What a crazy eye opening experience! It was so nice to meet you finally,” Kate captioned the sweet post. “I’m so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones… @louist91 well done on such a beautiful film that everybody will love.” Many of her 35K followers took to the comment to react to the two on the red carpet. “You’re so supportive. Love you so much!!”, one fan wrote at the time, while another added, “Liam is a lucky man.”

Although Liam did not post about her on his main Instagram feed, he was not shy about appearing on hers during their months-long romance. In fact, on Jan. 21, Kate and Liam posed for a series of loved-up photos while on another date. She captioned the post with a simple green heart, seemingly referencing her green-hued gown. Fans flooded the comments once more, with one even calling them a “Power Couple.” Prior to Kate, he was briefly linked to model Aliana Mawlafollowing his engagement to Maya.

