Aliana Mawla: 5 Things To Know About Liam Payne’s New Girlfriend

There’s a lot of drama going on with Liam Payne, 28, and his ex-fiancee Maya Henry, 22, and there’s one woman at the center of it all. Liam got cozy with Aliana Mawla, 21, who posted the photos of the pair to her Instagram Stories. After the images ended up on fan accounts, Maya confirmed that Liam was “wrapped around another woman.” The former One Direction bandmate’s rep has confirmed that Liam and Maya’s relationship is over. Liam and Aliana made their first public appearance together at Heathrow Airport on May 24, walking arm-in-arm through the terminal after flying in from Los Angeles.

So who is Aliana Mawla? From her modeling career, to her previous connection to Liam, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about her right here.

1. Aliana is a model.

Aliana is a model, just like Maya. She typically posts her modeling shots on her Instagram page, where she has over 300,000 followers. It’s unclear which modeling agency represents Aliana. Clearly Liam has a type!

View Related Gallery Liam Payne & Maya Henry: Photos Of The Exes Photo by: zz/KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 11/20/19 Liam Payne and Maya Henry at the press night opening for "& Juliet" held at The Shaftesbury Theatre on November 20, 2019 in London, England, UK. Liam Payne and Maya Henry appear at a British Vogue x Self-Portrait event in London on Oct. 28, 2021. She wore a beautiful brown dress.

2. She’s an ambassador for Fashionnova

Aliana shares another similarity to Maya. Both women are ambassadors for Fashionnova, which means they use their social media to promote the fashion company. For example, on May 18 Aliana posted a photo of herself wearing a white dress from Fashionnova, which she tagged in the photo and in her caption. Aliana is also an ambassador for Blush Mark.

3. She’s active on social media.

Aliana is a frequent user on both Instagram and TikTok. On the latter platform, she shares videos of herself singing and dancing. She also uses TikTok to promote Fashionnova as an ambassador. Aliana only has a little under 3,000 followers on TikTok, though we expect that number to grow since she’s been in the news so much.

4. She appeared in one of Liam’s music videos.

Aliana has actually known Liam for a few years now. She appeared in the 2018 music video for Liam and J Balvin‘s collaboration, “Familiar.” Aliana can be seen at the very beginning of the video, wearing a white top as she and Liam stare at each other.

5. Her relationship with Liam has received backlash.

Fans aren’t thrilled that Liam has moved on so quickly following his split from Maya. In the comments section of Aliana’s latest Instagram posts, the model is taking a lot of heat. “Who are you and why is Liam with you?” one person wrote. Several commenters even referred to Aliana as a “home wrecker.” She has yet to publicly speak out about her relationship with Liam.