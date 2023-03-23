Liam Payne & Kate Cassidy Hold Hands On Sexy Date Night In London: Photos

“Live Forever” singer Liam Payne, 29, looked dapper while out on a date with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, at Sexy Fish in London on Mar. 22. For the romantic evening out, the One Direction alum rocked an on-trend fuzzy cardigan with a checkered green and white print. He paired the cozy top with a white t-shirt, navy blue trousers, and white sneakers. The handsome musician held his leading lady’s hand and his wallet in the other while they made their way through the city streets.

The blonde beauty also looked gorgeous in a sexy all-leather ensemble, which also featured a plunging unbuttoned upper half, with the bottom portion showing off her legs. Kate paired her look with a pair of nearly knee-high leather boots, a sequined mini-bag, and her phone in hand. His girlfriend also took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night to show off some snapshots from their sweet date. In one of the photos she thanked her pal for “picking out” her outfit for her, while in the next post, she held up a piece of sushi and posed with a kissy face.

Kate and Liam’s fun night out comes nearly one week after they both attended the premiere of Louis Tomlinson‘s documentary, All of Those Voices, on Mar. 16. While at the major event in London, Liam rocked a sexy cream-colored suit with a black button-up shirt and slacks. Meanwhile, his love rocked a sexy off-shoulder little black dress to the premiere. She notably took to Instagram to share photos of the look and a sweet message to Louis. “What a crazy eye opening experience! It was so nice to meet you finally. I’m so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones… @louist91 well done on such a beautiful film that everybody will love,” Kate wrote.

Louis first announced the documentary via Instagram on Feb. 8, while also announcing his Faith in The Future tour that month. “This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world. I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as you always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story with you in my own words,” he captioned the movie poster. The doc is officially out worldwide now.

Although One Direction might have split in 2016, Liam and a few of the other former members still keep in touch today. Louis and Katie’s man were spotted together last week leaving the premiere, while he also gave a shout out to Harry Styles, 29, for his Grammy win on Feb. 6. “Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations,” he captioned the post on Instagram. The group, consisting of Niall Horan, Harry, Zayn Malik, Louis, and Liam, rose to fame in 2010. Now, most of them have embarked on solo music careers following their falling out.