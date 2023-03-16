One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson & Liam Payne Reunite For Louis’ Documentary Premiere: Photos

One Direction alums Louis Tomlinson, 31, and Liam Payne, 29, had a mini band reunion at the London premiere of Louis’ new documentary, All of Those Voices, on Mar. 16. Although they did not pose on the red carpet together, they dynamic duo was spotted leaving the event together with major smiles. The 31-year-old heartthrob looked dapper in a monochromatic black ensemble, which he paired with leather dress shoes. Meanwhile, Liam opted for a bi-colored suit with black and beige hues. The 29-year-old accessorized the look with a black bowtie and leather dress shoes.

When it came to their individual red carpet-moments, the musicians both gave the cameras more than they asked for with sexy poses. The All of Those Voices star stood on the carpet in a military at ease pose, while he also rocked a bit of scruff on his face. Liam, however, was spotted on the red carpet with his beautiful girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. The “Get Low” singer placed his arm around the blonde beauty while they posed for the photographers. Kate looked stunning in an off-shoulder little black dress, which she notably paired with thigh-high black leather boots. Interestingly, the other band members Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik were not in attendance.

Louis first announced the documentary via Instagram on Feb. 8, amid announcing his Faith in The Future tour that month. “This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world. I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as you always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story with you in my own words,” he captioned the movie poster. The doc will have a worldwide theater release on Mar. 22.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated tell-all film was released two weeks later on Feb. 22. “Can’t wait for you all to see this!”, Louis captioned the official trailer. “I thought, for me, it was the band or nothing,” he said during the clip. “It was hard for me to imagine myself on my own. I didn’t see a way back, not even musically – just to do anything.” Since the band’s final album, Made In The A.M., released in 2016, the talented UK native went on to release two solo albums. His first solo studio album, Walls, was released in 2020, with his most recent, Faith in the Future, dropping in Nov. 2022.

Following the five-member band’s falling out in 2016, they embarked on solo careers after their six-year run together. Harry, might easily be the group’s major success with a total of three Grammy Awards and nine nominations under his belt. Zayne released his last album, Nobody Is Listening, in 2021, with Liam not yet releasing a solo studio album. Niall, for his part, is set to release his third studio album, The Show, in June 2023. Now, Louis claimed that he has finally felt “worthy” of his current success amid the release of the documentary.