Liam Payne Pictured Getting Cozy With Ex Danielle Peazer 9 Months After Split

It looks like Liam Payne has moved on from his breakup. After splitting from his fiancé, model Maya Henry, the former One Direction member was seen getting snuggly while leaving a party in London with his ex, a dancer named Danielle Peazer. In the photos, the two were spotted exiting the premises in the same car together, via Page Six.

Liam and Danielle met and started dating while they were both auditioning for the X-Factor in 2010, and broke up two years later, citing schedule differences. However, after nine years, it appears as if the two have reconnected.

The outing with Liam and Danielle comes after photos were leaked of Liam cuddling with Instagram model Aliana Mawla. “Please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now,” his ex-fiancé Maya posted on her social media on May 23.

Liam and Maya began their relationship in September of 2019, and later got engaged in August of 2020. They then called things off in June 2021.

Liam gave more details about the breakup on The Diary of a CEO Youtube Series on June 7, 2022. “I’ve just not been very good at relationships,” he said on the episode. “I know what my pattern is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them. I need to work on myself first before I put myself onto somebody else. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me and I didn’t appreciate or like me. I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good for doing what I did, but it had to happen. It was what’s best for both of us,” the singer admitted.

Liam also admitted that he was the one who chose to end the relationship, noting that he was the source of the issue. Since then, he has reported that he has been in therapy to work on himself. “I think, for me, my life’s been so controlled to a point and it’s everybody else dictating [my] life,” Liam explained. “You get to a point where you have to take some control of yourself. Until I started to do that, I was living for everybody else. Nothing in my life was about serving myself and that put me in a bad place.”