Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s Relationship Timeline: Their Ups & Downs Through the Years

Larsa Pippen, 49, and Marcus Jordan, 33, were the unlikely couple that just kept giving. But after a year and a half of a steamy romance, something seems to have gone wrong, with the Real Housewives of Miami star wiping her Instagram account of photos of the son of Michael Jordan and unfollowing him on Super Bowl Sunday in February of 2024. He did the same.

The relationship was always bound to be at least a bit awkward. Larsa was previously married to NBA great Scottie Pippen, who was Michael Jordan’s teammate on the Chicago Bulls during their meteoric rise in the 1990s, and a wide age difference further fueled negativity aimed at them. But Larsa and Marcus appeared to have triumphed over naysayers with a publicly affectionate relationship that only got better over time.

In fact, she all but gushed over him in a February 2023 interview with PEOPLE. “For me, I just could never be open and open to different guys,” she told the outlet of dating before finding love with Marcus. “I would find faults in every guy… I had all these quirky things and then low and behold, Marcus drops down from heaven. And I’m like, I like everything about him.”

She also explained that because of their affection, she wanted to please him. “I feel like I always joke around and I say, ‘Oh my God, if Marcus told me to color my hair green, I’m going to do it,'” she said at the time. “Just because I feel like I have to make him happy because he makes me so happy.”

Amid the speculation they’ve parted ways, here’s Larsa and Marcus’ full relationship timeline.

September 2022: Larsa & Marcus Are Spotted on a Day Date

The polarizing pair was first linked on September 4, 2022, stepping out for lunch at high profile Japanese restaurant Zuma in Miami. TMZ reported at the time that it was a double date, with another couple joining them. And according to the outlet, Larsa “seemed to be trying to keep a low profile and got a little skittish when she realized folks had spotted her/were taking pics.” The appearance came almost a year after Larsa parted ways with Scottie after 19 years and four children together in December of 2021.

Later that month, also per TMZ, they were seen at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in New York, packing on the PDA.

October 2022: Larsa Claims They’re ‘Just Friends’

Though it was apparent they had a physical attraction, Larsa pushed back on rampant dating rumors the following month with a firm denial. “We’re friends,” she PEOPLE at BravoCon that year of Marcus. “We’ve been friends for a few years and that’s really what it is. We’re friends.”

December 2022: Marcus Escorts Larsa to ‘RHOM’ Season 5 Premiere Party

That winter, things seemed to heat up, with the former college athlete attending the RHOM premiere party as Larsa’s apparent date. The Daily Mail shared pics of the December 8 outing, with Larsa rocking a sparkling micro-mini cutout dress alongside Marcus, who wore a bright orange and black shirt. Nothing to see here!

Days later, she once again shut down dating rumors during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “We’re friends,” she flatly told Andy Cohen during the December 12 episode.

January 2023: Larsa & Marcus Make Out in Miami

Those dating denials became a little more difficult to keep up when Larsa and Marcus were seen kissing during a romantic walk in Miami Beach on January 7, 2023. She rocked a sexy Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit and matching black shorts as she reached up for the affectionate kiss, while Marcus wore a matching black top and shorts — and a hat with the Air Jordan logo on the side.

The gesture confirmed what fans had been suspecting for months — Larsa and Marcus were ON!

January 23, 2023: Larsa & Marcus go IG Official

Larsa finally took the whole thing public on January 23, 2023, with a pic of the couple snuggling up during an outing to an athletic shoe store. After the couple went Instagram official, a source told PEOPLE a few days later, “They are definitely into each other.”

February 2023: Marcus & Larsa Are Each Other’s Valentines

Marcus made their first Valentine’s Day together ultra romantic, sharing a pic of the reality TV beauty holding two massive bouquets. “Three words, 8 letters💖✨🌹Happy Valentines Day, Babe❤️‍🔥,” he captioned the February 14, 2023, post. Larsa’s post was even more revealing. Alongside a sexy pic of the duo on the beach, she wrote, “My forever Valentine,” alongside a red heart emoji.

June 2023: The Couple Launches Their Podcast

On June 13, 2023, Marcus and Larsa ushered in a new era for their relationship with the Separation Anxiety podcast via iHeartRadio. It would serve as a platform to discuss their (already widely discussed) relationship, and they took the assignment to heart.

“In my mind, when I would be like, ‘What am I looking for?’ Age was not one of the things that was on my list,” Larsa divulged during a June 2023 episode. “It was more about character, person. Just like who they were as a human being rather than how old were they. Like, that was the last thing on my mind.”

July 2023: Michael Jordan Enters the Discussion

Up until July of 2023, nobody knew for sure what Marcus’ NBA legend dad thought of the relationship. A blunt answer came when TMZ approached Michael and asked him if he approved on July 3. “No!” he exclaimed before jumping into a waiting vehicle. He then doubled down after the question was repeated, shaking his head “no.”

Marcus pushed back in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on July 5. “We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her,” he told the outlet during a joint interview. “They think she’s great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating.”

Larsa, however, was displeased by the whole thing, and she took to their podcast that month to say she was “traumatized” and humiliated by Michae’s off-the-cuff comment. Marcus chalked it up to “joking.” “He’s just being playful, he’s a little lit, maybe off the Socorro [tequila],'” he said.

“I didn’t think it was funny,” Larsa shared.

August 2023: Engagement Rumors (and Denials)

Engagement rumors kicked into overdrive when Larsa was spotted out with Marcus for a dinner date in West Hollywood on August 17 — wearing a massive diamond ring. Adding fuel to the fire, Marcus told TMZ during the outing that they were “looking for a location” for a venue for a wedding, adding that it was “in the works.”

Alas, they took to their podcast on August 22 to shoot down the speculation and laugh off Marcus’ comments to the outlet as a joke. “Obviously, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way,” Marcus said.

Larsa clarified: “I was like I’m so excited, but no, we’re not engaged. You did give me a promise ring.” They did admit to talking about marriage and a potential destination wedding.

September 2023: The Couple Joins ‘The Traitors’

Expanding past Separation Anxiety, it was revealed on September 20, 2023, that the couple was joining Season 2 of The Traitors on Peacock, set to film in Scotland. The reality competition series is hosted by Alan Cummings, and the appearance would make them an official reality TV couple. They were set to film a reunion in March of 2024.

February 2024: Larsa Removes Marcus From Her Instagram Account

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 11, Larsa abruptly unfollowed and removed her photos of Marcus from her Instagram account, effectively launching apparent breakup rumors. Marcus also removed photos of Larsa from his grid. The RHOM beauty also shared a Yes/No poll via Instagram Stories asking, “Should your friends unfollow your ex.”

Marcus posted that he was spending time with his father for the big game night. A report on Monday, February 12, claimed to confirm the split. “They’re not together,” a source reportedly told Page Six, adding that the split arose because of “tension” with Marcus’ famous dad. “Marcus said Michael was joking when he said he didn’t approve, but it really mortified Larsa,” the source alleged.

A separate source confirmed the split to HollywoodLife the same day, pushing back on reports that it was due to issues with Marcus’ dad. “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship. This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth,” they told HL on February 12.