Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Twin in Beanie Caps for Romantic Valentine’s Day Stroll in NYC

Bradley Cooper, 49, and Gigi Hadid, 28, spent their first Valentine’s Day together enjoying a stroll in New York City. The actor and model rocked matching gray beanie hats as they walked arm-in-arm, in a photo that was captured during their outing. They also wore casual outfits, including a black jacket with white print over a white T-shirt and gray pants with gray and black sneakers on Bradley, and a black leather jacket, dark gray jeans, and black and white sneakers on Gigi.

The lovebirds also accessorized their looks with sunglasses and seemed to try and keep a low profile while walking around others. It’s unclear where they were headed or where they were coming from but they looked relaxed together.

Bradley and Gigi’s latest outing comes after they first sparked romance rumors in October 2023. Although they were pretty private during the first few months of their alleged relationship, they stepped out hand in hand last month during an outing in London, England. They were also seen flashing smiles while walking together in NYC on February 1.

Despite being seen out and about together, Bradley and Gigi have yet to bring their kids along. He is the father of a daughter Lea, 6, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, and she is the mother of a daughter Khai, 3, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik. Both of them have been able to coparent with their former loves and are often seen spending time with their children on their own.

As Bradley and Gigi’s romance seems to be going strong, a source recently told Us Weekly that Gigi’s ex Zayn is “not happy” with her new love story. “Zayn is not happy with their relationship and never will be,” the source said before adding that Bradley still has been a “voice of reason” for the blonde beauty as she coparents with the former One Direction singer. “He’s sober, and his [advice] comes from his own personal experiences,” the source explained. “Bradley has warned Gigi that there’s a difference between a healthy and a toxic separation.”