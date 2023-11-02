Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Enjoy Broadway Date Night Amidst Budding Romance

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock, Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Bradley Cooper, 48, and Gigi Hadid, 28, took their romance to Broadway for their latest date night in New York City. The rumored new couple was photographed heading into the off-Broadway show Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza on Wednesday night, November 1.

Bradley and Gigi tried to keep a low profile as they arrived at the Lucille Lortel Theate in style. Bradley had on a black peacoat, pants, and glasses, while Gigi, who is notorious for wearing killer outfits, rocked a yellow, orange, and black coat and a black baseball cap, photos from the outing show.

Bradley and Gigi appeared to be holding hands when they left the theatre after the show, according to a Page Six source. An eyewitness told the outlet that Bradley, who stars in the new Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro, “is always going to the theatre” and is “a big fan” of Broadway.

The two stars were first linked to each other after they were photographed stepping out to dinner at hotspot Via Caroto in NYC’s West Village neighborhood on October 5. Days later, Bradley was photographed driving while Gigi was in the passenger seat as they arrived in the city. The duo was seen together in the Big Apple again during a rain storm on October 20.

It’s been reported that Bradley and Gigi met through the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s ex, Irina Shayk, 37, as she and Gigi both work in the modeling industry. “Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings,” an insider for The Messenger revealed.

The source also said that Bradley, who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with Irina, and Gigi, who has a 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex, Zayn Malik, bonded over their kids when Bradley asked her out. “They have been casually seeing each other but it is extremely new,” the insider shared. “Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship. It is very casual at this point.”