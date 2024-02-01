How Zayn Malik Reportedly Feels About Ex Gigi Hadid’s New Romance With Bradley Cooper

A week after Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper confirmed their romance by publicly holding hands in London, a new report claims her ex Zayn Malik is displeased with the relationship. “Zayn is not happy with their relationship and never will be,” an insider told Us Weekly for a report published on February 2.

Still, Bradley has apparently been an advocate and a “voice of reason” for the supermodel, as Zayn and Gigi continue to coparent daughter Khai, 3. “He’s sober, and his [advice] comes from his own personal experiences,” the source explained to the outlet. “Bradley has warned Gigi that there’s a difference between a healthy and a toxic separation.”

Bradley certainly comes from a place of authority on the topic of healthy co-parenting. He and his ex Irina Shayk, 38, dated from 2015-2019, and they welcomed daughter Lea De Seine, 6, together. The former couple has been so amicable post-split, that they’ve repeatedly sparked reconciliation rumors amid tropical family vacations and outings with their little girl.

But Irina went on to a brief relationship with Tom Brady, and Gigi and Bradley have been linked for three months, having repeatedly been spotted enjoying each other’s company. And a late 2023 report claims it’s been intensifying for months. “Their relationship is on steroids,” an insider told Page Six for a November report. “It’s getting serious very quickly,” they continued. “They are together every day.”

And the source added that it’s more than Gigi’s world-famous beauty that keeps the Silver Linings Playbook star hooked. “He finds her intellectually interesting,” the source reportedly said. A previous report by Us Weekly all but dismissed the decades-wide age gap between Bradley, 49, and Gigi, 28, and instead focused on what they have in common.

“They have a lot in common,” the source reportedly told Us in October. “They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor.” The insider added that, “the attraction is there.”

Zayn, 31, seemingly isn’t dating anyone at the moment, but he was briefly linked to Selena Gomez after grabbing dinner with her in New York in March of 2023.