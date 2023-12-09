Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Seemingly Rekindle Romance While Hitting Up Miami Party: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock / Boyer David/ABACA/Shutterstock

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk‘s romance seems to be back on! The retired NFL star, 46, and Russian model, 37, were photographed in a vehicle together while they went to a party in Miami, FL together on Friday night. Irina appeared to try and shield her face from cameras while Tom, who picked her up from her location, was in the driver’s seat.

The two headed to a bash as Art Basel weekend is in full effect, and dressed in casual outfits. Irina wore a white sleeveless crop top and black denim bottoms while Tom wore a dark short-sleeved button-down shirt and baseball cap. At one point, they were both smiling and chatting as they walked outside.

The news about Tom and Irina comes after he made headlines for being seen chatting and “dancing” with Leonardo DiCaprio, who previously dated his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, at Wayne and Cynthia Boich‘s star-studded party at a mansion. The former football player was also reportedly surrounded by women at the event, so it’s unclear if he and Irina are back in a full committed relationship or just spending time together.

Before Friday, Tom and Irina were last seen together earlier this summer. They spent time getting cozy and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, but by the end of the season, they reportedly called it quits. Irina was then spotted going into the main front entrance of Tom’s apartment building in New York City last month. She wore a long black leather coat with matching boots and sunglasses.

Before dating Tom, Irina famously dated actor Bradley Cooper from 2015 until 2019. They share daughter Lea, 6, together, and despite going their separate ways, the exes are often seen still spending time together when taking their little girl on various outings. Tom also shares children and co-parents with his ex Gisele, whom he split from last year, including son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.