Tom Brady Parties With Ex Gisele Bundchen’s Former BF Leonardo DiCaprio in Miami: Photos

Tom Brady, 46, was seen partying with Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, while celebrating Art Basel on Friday night. The former NFL player was “dancing” with the actor, who famously dated his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, 43, on and off from 1999 until 2005, at Wayne and Cynthia Boich‘s star-studded bash in Miami, FL, according to Page Six.

“Leo and Tom were letting loose at a back table at the party,” a partygoer told the outlet. Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne also performed at the party. “They were both dancing to the music and all these beautiful women were surrounding Tom,” the partygoer added.

Photos shared of the event show both Tom and Leonardo standing in a crowd of people while dressed casually. They appeared to be in an outside area and were engaging in conversation with others. Leonardo, who was seen chatting with Sean Penn at one point, seemed to try and stay low-key in a black baseball cap but was also “a total social butterfly,” the outlet further reported.

“Leo looked like he was having the best time ever,” a source said. Both Tom and Leonardo reportedly stayed at the party until well after midnight before leaving. Some other familiar faces seen at the party included Dwyane Wade, Venus and Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, Corey Gamble, and more.

Tom’s latest outing with Leonardo comes after he and Gisele split last year. The former lovebirds were married in 2009 and welcomed two kids, including son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, together. Since the split, Tom was briefly romantically linked to Bradley Cooper‘s ex Irina Shayk and is now reportedly “dating around.”

Leonardo has also led an active love life. He’s reportedly been dating model Vittoria Ceretti since earlier this year, and was seen hanging out with her and her family in London, England over Thanksgiving week. The couple also celebrated his birthday together in early November.