Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Reveal If They’re Engaged After He Gives Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

The couple discussed some of their thoughts about wedding plans and their future on an episode of their podcast 'Separation Anxiety.'

August 23, 2023
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen addressed the rumors that they’re engaged during an episode of their Separation Anxiety podcast on Tuesday, Aug. 22. After Larsa, 49, was spotted wearing a beautiful diamond ring on her Instagram Stories, per People, the couple opened up about their future plans and the engagement rumors.

After the pair were asked about potential wedding plans by a paparazzi (via TMZ), Marcus, 32, explained that he was simply being “cheeky” in his responses. “First topic is: Marcus is looking for a wedding venue. So, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way. I told [them] that we’re looking for a location, and that it’s in the works,” he said.

Larsa admitted that a lot of her friends reached out to give some congratulations, but admitted that the ring wasn’t an engagement ring. “I was like I’m so excited, but no, we’re not engaged,” she said. “You did give me a promise ring.”

Even though The Real Housewives of Miami star isn’t wearing an engagement ring, the couple revealed that they have talked about the next steps.“I just felt like it’s a tough question to answer. It’s something that we’ve been discussing a lot lately, not necessarily putting a lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we’ve definitely been discussing locations and time of year,” Marcus said. “With the pictures of the ring going around, there was a little extra fuel on the fire.”

Larsa admitted that the pair would want a destination wedding, and they spoke about the selection process for their wedding parties. Marcus also said that his parents reached out after the news broke, and he told Larsa that he felt like he had “a good grasp” on a potential engagement ring that she would want. “There’s definitely some researching some stones that’s happening for sure,” he said.

Larsa and Marcus first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted spending time together in September 2022. They confirmed their relationship at the beginning of 2023. The two do share some connection prior to their romance though. Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie was a teammate of Marcus’ dad Michael Jordanwhen they each played for the Chicago Bulls.

