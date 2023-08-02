Larsa Pippen Reveals Whether She’s Hung Out With Michael Jordan Amidst 1 Year Romance With His Son

After nearly a year of dating, has Larsa Pippen spent any time with the legendary father of boyfriend Marcus Jordan? When asked during an appearance on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast if she “regularly” goes to dinner with Basketball Hall of Famer and potential father-in-law, Michael Jordan, the 49-year-old Bravo star responded in the negative. “No, I haven’t hung out with his dad,” Larsa said, despite admitting that she and his 32-year-old son “do everything together.” “I’ve only hung out with his mom,” Larsa volunteered, and added the tidbit that Marcus’ family tends to be “private.”

Per PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star asserted that she’s “sure they were very skeptical about him [Marcus] being on the show.” “I feel like it’s probably awkward for them, for my ex and [Michael], but I get it,” Larsa, who was previously married to Michael’s Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, said. “I’m not crazy. I understand it’s different for them.”

Larsa and Michael haven’t exactly started off on the right foot. After the basketball great simply responded, “No” in response to a question about whether he approved of the relationship, Larsa claimed to be “traumatized.” “I didn’t think it was funny,” she said of the subsequent coverage, during a Tuesday, July 11 appearance on the Separation Anxiety podcast. “I was like traumatized. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’ People think I lied.”

Marcus explained during the podcast that he felt his father was “joking” when he deadpanned the response in the TMZ video. “I know my dad, and I know—obviously, my whole family, we’re competitive,” Marcus claimed. “The Jordans, part of our DNA is to talk s**t, and it gets us going, gets us motivated. I thought, he’s playing. He’s being joking. He’s laughing. He’s just being playful, maybe lit.”

Despite Michael’s seeming relationship diss, the couple seem to be going strong. On July 20, they were adorably spotted making out in a golf cart during a celebrity golf tournament in Florida.