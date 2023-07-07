Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Pack On PDA At Her 49th Birthday Party After Michael Jordan Diss

The birthday outing came hours after Marcus and Larsa's kids sent her flowers and called her 'the best mom & wife'.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
EXCLUSIVE: Bikini-clad Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan go public with their relationship for the first time while strolling with arms entwined on the beach in Miami. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star showed off her curves in a black bikini while walking from the ocean with Jordan, the 31-year-old son of basketball legend Michael. Larsa, married for 23 years to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teammate Scotty Pippen, has previously said her and Marcus were simply ‘friends’. But on Sunday the loved-up couple were seen making out under a beach umbrella. They walked in front of other bathers with their arms around each other while soaking up the sun on South Beach. At one point, Marcus could be seen gently nuzzling Larsa’s shoulder. “I have a lot of friends," she was reported as saying a month ago. “I mean, I'm very social. I was married for 23 years. This is the time for me to really, like, hone in on my relationships, so that’s kind of what I’m doing." But it seems their relationship has moved on a notch since then. Larsa and ex-Scottie were married from 1997 to 2021 — finalizing their divorce in December, though they split three years earlier. They share four children — Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, and Justin, 17, and daughter Sophia, 14 — and remain close. 13 Nov 2022 Pictured: Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA917633_043.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Larsa Pippen rocks a sparkly minidress as she arrives to celebrate her 49th birthday with boyfriend Marcus Jordan in Miami Beach. The couple were seen at celebrity hotspot Carbone on Thursday evening as the 'Real Housewives of Miami' star turned heads in the slinky gold, silver and magenta toned outfit. She wore her hair in ultra long mermaid style waves and added silver accessories. Her 32-year-old beau wore a colorful shirt showing off his arm tattoos and chunky jewelry. The duo were joined by Larsa's reality TV co-star Lisa Hochstein and her entrepreneur boyfriend Jody Glidden. She strode up to the glamorous venue in a ruched, figure hugging number and sky high stilettos. 06 Jul 2023 Pictured: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1004526_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
'Real Housewives of Miami' star, Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan walk hand-in-hand as they arrive for dinner at Catch Steak LA. 18 Mar 2023 Pictured: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA958528_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Larsa Pippen turned 49 years old with her man by her side. The Real Housewives of Miami star rang in her special day with Marcus Jordan, 32, on Thursday, June 6 with a lavish celebration at Carbone in Miami Beach, Fla. The couple — who have been linked since Sept. 2022 — were photographed heading into the popular Italian restaurant hand-in-hand, as seen below.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan walked hand-in-hand to celebrate Larsa’s 49th birthday on July 6, 2023 (Photo: MEGA)

Larsa dressed her best for her big night in a sparkly mini-dress that featured a triangle cutout below her bust. The colorful dress shimmered with green, purple, and silver sparkles as she walked next to her man. Marcus, the son of retired basketball star Michael Jordan, looked fresh in black slacks and a button-down with colorful doodles drawn all over it.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan celebrated her birthday in style (Photo: MEGA)

The ex-wife of Michael’s former teammate, Scottie Pippen, was joined by some friends and family members for the nighttime celebration including Lisa Hochstein and her beau, Jody Glidden. Sophia Pippen, the teenage daughter of Scottie, 57, and Larsa was there as well. She shared a video to her Instagram Story of her mother blowing out the candles on her white two-tiered birthday cake that was decorated with pink flowers and gold feathers.

After dinner, Larsa and her entourage headed to Miami’s award-winning nightclub, E11EVEN. In footage she reshared to her own Instagram Story, the birthday girl could be seen dancing with friends as a person in the background held up a birthday sign for her. Now that’s how you ring in your birthday! Larsa continued the celebrations on Friday, July 7 by sharing a photo of herself posing with metallic silver and pink balloons scattered around silver balloons that spelled out, “HBD LARSA”.

Larsa also shared a snapshot of a sweet birthday note and flowers her man sent her on her special day along with her kids. “Happy Birthday To The Best Mom & Wife On The Planet! — From Marcus, Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin & Sophia,” the note read, per PEOPLE.

Larsa and Marcus’ birthday PDA came after Marcus’ famous father bluntly stated that he does not approve of their relationship. The response turned a lot of heads, considering Larsa said she met Marcus’ family over the holidays and had nothing negative to say about the experience. “I feel like, we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place,” she during her The Tamron Hall Show appearance earlier this year.

Approval or not, Larsa has stated in the past that she does not need outside acceptance of her and Marcus’ relationship. “I personally don’t really care what other people – I live my truth. I’m happy. We get along. I feel like [Marcus] is my best friend. We have a lot in common,” she explained to Tamron Hall.

She also previously explained her side of things in regard to the chatter about her so-called history with the Jordan family. “I just met [Michael] a few years ago. I never met him before,” she told host Andy Cohen at the Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 reunion in March. “I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael. Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them.”

