Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Pack On PDA At Her 49th Birthday Party After Michael Jordan Diss

Larsa Pippen turned 49 years old with her man by her side. The Real Housewives of Miami star rang in her special day with Marcus Jordan, 32, on Thursday, June 6 with a lavish celebration at Carbone in Miami Beach, Fla. The couple — who have been linked since Sept. 2022 — were photographed heading into the popular Italian restaurant hand-in-hand, as seen below.

Larsa dressed her best for her big night in a sparkly mini-dress that featured a triangle cutout below her bust. The colorful dress shimmered with green, purple, and silver sparkles as she walked next to her man. Marcus, the son of retired basketball star Michael Jordan, looked fresh in black slacks and a button-down with colorful doodles drawn all over it.

The ex-wife of Michael’s former teammate, Scottie Pippen, was joined by some friends and family members for the nighttime celebration including Lisa Hochstein and her beau, Jody Glidden. Sophia Pippen, the teenage daughter of Scottie, 57, and Larsa was there as well. She shared a video to her Instagram Story of her mother blowing out the candles on her white two-tiered birthday cake that was decorated with pink flowers and gold feathers.

After dinner, Larsa and her entourage headed to Miami’s award-winning nightclub, E11EVEN. In footage she reshared to her own Instagram Story, the birthday girl could be seen dancing with friends as a person in the background held up a birthday sign for her. Now that’s how you ring in your birthday! Larsa continued the celebrations on Friday, July 7 by sharing a photo of herself posing with metallic silver and pink balloons scattered around silver balloons that spelled out, “HBD LARSA”.

Larsa also shared a snapshot of a sweet birthday note and flowers her man sent her on her special day along with her kids. “Happy Birthday To The Best Mom & Wife On The Planet! — From Marcus, Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin & Sophia,” the note read, per PEOPLE.

Larsa and Marcus’ birthday PDA came after Marcus’ famous father bluntly stated that he does not approve of their relationship. The response turned a lot of heads, considering Larsa said she met Marcus’ family over the holidays and had nothing negative to say about the experience. “I feel like, we’ve spent holidays together and it’s good. We’re in a great place,” she during her The Tamron Hall Show appearance earlier this year.

Approval or not, Larsa has stated in the past that she does not need outside acceptance of her and Marcus’ relationship. “I personally don’t really care what other people – I live my truth. I’m happy. We get along. I feel like [Marcus] is my best friend. We have a lot in common,” she explained to Tamron Hall.

She also previously explained her side of things in regard to the chatter about her so-called history with the Jordan family. “I just met [Michael] a few years ago. I never met him before,” she told host Andy Cohen at the Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 reunion in March. “I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael. Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them.”